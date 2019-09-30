 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne Loses His Pants But Pulls Off An Incredible Run-Out. Watch

Updated: 30 September 2019 19:57 IST

Marnus Labuschagne lost his pants while diving to attempt a run-out but he stayed committed to complete the dismissal.

Marnus Labuschagne Loses His Pants But Pulls Off An Incredible Run-Out. Watch
Marnus Labuschagne once again showed his commitment on the field. © Instagram

Marnus Labuschagne has displayed his commitment towards the game ever since stepping in as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith in the Ashes 2019. But Marnus Labuschagne's commitment was tested at a different level during a match between Queensland and Victoria in the ongoing Marsh Cup. Marnus Labuschagne lost his pants while diving to attempt a run-out but he stayed committed and threw the ball towards the keeper's end to dismiss Chriss Tremain in the 29th over. Cricket Australia came up with a hilarious comment alike the run-out on their Instagram post by saying, "No pants, no worries for @marnus3 with this cheeky #MarshCup run-out".

Watch Marnus Labuschagne losing his pants here:

Opting to bat, Queensland posted a mammoth 322/9 on the board with their skipper Usman Khawaja scoring 138 off 126 balls. Labuschagne scored 38 runs in the match for Queensland in a winning cause. In reply, Victoria failed to chase down the target as they managed only 168 runs on board.

Labuschagne has featured in 30 List A matches and scored 930 runs at an average of 33.21 with the high score of 91. He has 10 half-centuries and yet to score a century in this format.

Australia's next Test series will be against Pakistan, starting from November 21 in Brisbane. It will be a two-Test series with the final match taking place in Adelaide.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Marnus Labuschagne Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Marnus Labuschagne lost his pants while diving to attempt a run-out
  • Queensland posted a mammoth 322/9 on the board
  • Labuschagne scored 38 runs in the match for Queensland
Related Articles
England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test: Steve Smith Returns, Usman Khawaja Out
England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test: Steve Smith Returns, Usman Khawaja Out
Sachin Tendulkar Feels Providing "Good Pitches" Only Way To Revive Test Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar Feels Providing "Good Pitches" Only Way To Revive Test Cricket
Ashes 3rd Test: Joe Root Revives England
Ashes 3rd Test: Joe Root Revives England's Hopes On Day 3
3rd Test: Australia On Brink Of Retaining Ashes As England Falter On Day 2
3rd Test: Australia On Brink Of Retaining Ashes As England Falter On Day 2
Ashes: Jofra Archer Takes Six As Australia All Out For 179 In Third Test
Ashes: Jofra Archer Takes Six As Australia All Out For 179 In Third Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.