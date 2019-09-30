Marnus Labuschagne Loses His Pants But Pulls Off An Incredible Run-Out. Watch

Marnus Labuschagne has displayed his commitment towards the game ever since stepping in as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith in the Ashes 2019. But Marnus Labuschagne's commitment was tested at a different level during a match between Queensland and Victoria in the ongoing Marsh Cup. Marnus Labuschagne lost his pants while diving to attempt a run-out but he stayed committed and threw the ball towards the keeper's end to dismiss Chriss Tremain in the 29th over. Cricket Australia came up with a hilarious comment alike the run-out on their Instagram post by saying, "No pants, no worries for @marnus3 with this cheeky #MarshCup run-out".