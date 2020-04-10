Kumar Sangakkara went nostalgic on Twitter after former Australia batsman Mark Waugh shared a picture of his "arsenal of weapons", his collection of cricket bats which also included his favourite. "Cleaning the garage out today and came across my arsenal of weapons over the years. My favourite was 2nd from the end on the right. Note my Symonds Super Tusker thought it was ripper in the day but looks like a plank," Mark Waugh tweeted.

Cleaning the garage out today and came across my arsenal of weapons over the years. My favourite was 2nd from the end on the right. Note my Symonds Super Tusker thought it was ripper in the day but looks like a plank. pic.twitter.com/XiH5AUlvbV — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) April 10, 2020

Soon after Waugh's tweet, a fan urged Kumar Sangakkara, Sourav Ganguly and Viv Richards to post pictures of the bats that they used during their playing days.

"Would be so cool to see the bats used by the retired batmen from all over. Bats used by the likes of @ivivianrichards to @SGanguly99 Can any of them start this challenge and share. Would love to see bats of @KumarSanga2 used for that magical coverdrive. Thank you @juniorwaugh349," the fan had tweeted.

Sangakkara, the 42-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman replied to the tweet and said that he has given away all the bats which he used in his career.

I would love to post some pics but unfortunately I have no bats at home. None that I have used in my career. Given them all away. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) April 10, 2020

Sangakkara, much like other cricketers around the world, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The left-hander had posted a few videos on Instagram recently to urge his fans to stay at home to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The coronavirus has affected more than 1.6 million people worldwide and it has taken over 96,000 lives globally.