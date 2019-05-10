Cricket, the gentleman's game, sometimes produces such funny instances that you can't help but roll on the floor laughing. In one of the funniest incidents that ever happened on a cricket pitch, former England cricketer Marcus Trescothick fell twice while running between the wickets before finally giving it up. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, a Somerset County Cricket Club batsman hits the ball to the mid-wicket region and stats running instantly. Trescothick, at the non-striker's end, starts running after some reluctance but loses his balance just before reaching the crease. The batsman instantly turns back for the second run and Trescothick obliges. When the batsman decides to come back for the third run, Trescothick just falls in his crease, sparking a humorous reaction from the slip fielder.

The incident took place during a county match between Somerset and Surrey and it will definitely make you laugh out loud.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also shared the video and wrote, "This will not be bettered this year ... The Art of running between the wickets by marcustrescothick !!!!!!"

Last month, Somerset recorded back-to-back victories in the County Championship with a comprehensive victory over Nottinghamshire and Kent.

Marcus Trescothick extended his Somerset contract until the end of the 2019 season.

"When you think of Somerset County Cricket Club you think of Marcus Trescothick," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry had said.

Trescothick, 43, who made his first class debut in 1993, embarked on his 27th season with Somerset this year.

The left-hander has scored more than 26,000 first class runs and made 76 Test appearances for England.

Trescothick scored 5,825 Test runs in an international career spanning 2000 to 2006 and played an integral part in England's Ashes-winning side of 2005.