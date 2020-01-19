 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Manjot Kalra Allowed To Represent Delhi "Until Further Orders", Says DDCA Ombudsman

Updated: 19 January 2020 16:36 IST

The DDCA Ombudsman said that Manjot Kalra was free to play till further orders and instructed DDCA's Apex Council to conduct an investigation in the matter as per rules.

Manjot Kalra Allowed To Represent Delhi "Until Further Orders", Says DDCA Ombudsman
Manjot Kalra was suspended for one year from Ranji Trophy for "age-fraud". © AFP

Delhi and District Cricket Association Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Deepak Verma has given Manjot Kalra the go-ahead to represent Delhi after former Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badr Durrez Ahmed had handed the batsman a year's ban for age fudging at the junior level. Verma said that Kalra was free to play till further orders and instructed DDCA's Apex Council to conduct an investigation in the matter as per rules. Speaking to IANS, Naveen Raheja, the advocate for Kalra and himself a former international boxer, said that the youngster was free to represent his state once again.

"The order has been modified and the Ombudsman noted that Kalra was singled out even though there were other players also who were levelled with similar allegations. Only Kalra was handed the ban and there was another player whose father had apologised and even that player was allowed to play, but Kalra was banned."

"The Ombudsman also felt that the enquiry was without jurisdiction in the sense that as per rules the Apex Council shall make the preliminary enquiry and forward it to the CEO. So, that process will be followed. Till further orders, he can play," he said.

The order from the Ombudsman, in possession of IANS, read: "In view of facts and circumstance of the case, it is a fit case where the order dated 16.12.2019 deserves to be modified to the extent that without furnishing any undertaking by Mr Manjot Kalra, he shall be allowed to participate for and behalf of Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and all other Open Age Category matches, until further orders."

"At this stage, Mr Sanjay Bhardwaj, Director (Cricket of DDCA requested) that he should also be permitted to play in the matches for category, under age 23. I, therefore, direct DDCA to allow Mr Manjot Kalra to play in the matches for category under age 23 also, obviously if he is selected.

"Therefore, the said order is subject to fulfilling all other conditions and requirements by Mr Manjot Kalra to make him entitled to play for the matches subject to the requirements of the Selection Committee of DDCA. This is an Interim Order passed, looking into the facts and features of the cases."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manjot Kalra Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • DDCA Ombudsman has given Manjot Kalra the go-ahead to represent Delhi
  • Kalra was handed a year's ban for age fudging at the junior level
  • Ombudsman said that Manjot Kalra was free to play till further orders
Related Articles
Manjot Kalra Suspended For One Year From Ranji Trophy For "Age-Fraud"
Manjot Kalra Suspended For One Year From Ranji Trophy For "Age-Fraud"
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Harshal Patel Ruled Out For Rest Of Season
Manjot Kalra - Under-19 World Cup Sensation Who Follows In Virat Kohli
Manjot Kalra - Under-19 World Cup Sensation Who Follows In Virat Kohli's Footsteps
Happy For Boys As They Get To Wear World Cup Winner
Happy For Boys As They Get To Wear World Cup Winner's Medal: Rahul Dravid
Watch: Virat Kohli, Team Hail Victorious Under-19 World Cup Winners
Watch: Virat Kohli, Team Hail Victorious Under-19 World Cup Winners
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.