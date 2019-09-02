 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube Lead India A To Four-Wicket Win Over South Africa A

Updated: 02 September 2019 20:04 IST

India A beat South Africa A by four wickets in the third one-day to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube Lead India A To Four-Wicket Win Over South Africa A
Shreyas Iyer will take over the leadership role from Manish Pandey in remaining two matches. © AFP

Manish Pandey led from the front while Shivam Dube continued to impress as India A won by four wickets in the third one-day against South Africa A to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday. With two matches left in the series where Shreyas Iyer will take over the leadership role from Pandey, South Africa A can only play for pride. Chasing 208 for victory in a rain-curtailed 30-over match, Pandey cracked 81 from 59 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes before Dube smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 28-ball 45 (2x4, 3x6) to take India A to a convincing victory, which at one point looked difficult, with 13 balls to spare.

India finished on 208/6 in 27.5 overs. Axar Patel was not out on 7. Besides Pandey and Dube, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan -- asked to open the batting -- made 40 from 41 balls (4x4, 1x6). Anrich Nortje (2/41) and George Linde (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa A.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, South Africa A rode some late fireworks from wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen (44 off 21 balls; 2x4, 4x6) to post 207/8 in 30 overs.

The Indian spinners led by Yuzvendra Chahal had spun a web around their rival batsmen who failed to get going even though they did not lose wickets in the initial phase.

Opener Janneman Malan (37), Matthew Breetzke (36) and even skipper Temba Bavuma (27) got starts but after a point both Bavuma and Khaya Zondo (21) needed to up the ante. It was then that they lost the two set batsmen in successive overs but once Klaasen and Linde (17) got together, they made it a point to take the score past 200-run mark with Klaasen doing bulk of the big hitting.

For the hosts, Krunal Pandya (2/23) and Deepak Chahar (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers. Chahal took one wicket and leaked 31 runs in his six overs.

Brief scores: India A 208/6 (Manish Pandey 81, Anrich Nortje 2/41) beat South Africa A 207/8 (Heinrich Klaasen 44, Krunal Pandya 2/23) by 4 wickets.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Manish Krishnanand Pandey Manish Pandey Shivam Dube Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Manish Pandey led from the front while Shivam Dube continued to impress
  • India A won by four wickets in the third one-day against South Africa A
  • India A take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series
Related Articles
Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey To Lead India A Teams Against South Africa A
Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey To Lead India A Teams Against South Africa A
Manish Pandey Eyeing India Comeback, Focusing On Scoring Runs
Manish Pandey Eyeing India Comeback, Focusing On Scoring Runs
IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Star As Mumbai Indians Outshine SunRisers Hyderabad To Qualify For Playoffs
IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Star As Mumbai Indians Outshine SunRisers Hyderabad To Qualify For Playoffs
Kane Williamson Says Match Against Kings XI Punjab Was SunRisers Hyderabad
Kane Williamson Says Match Against Kings XI Punjab Was SunRisers Hyderabad's Best Performance Of The Season
Manish Pandey Finds His Form In His Comeback Against Chennai Super Kings
Manish Pandey Finds His Form In His Comeback Against Chennai Super Kings
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.