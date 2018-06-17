 
Man Scolded For Littering Makes "Etiquette" Jibe At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Updated: 17 June 2018 18:01 IST

Arhhan Singh tossed a plastic wrapper out on the road from his car's window. In an SUV next to him, Anushka Sharma rolled down her window, and then gave him a piece of her mind.

Arhhan Singh expressed his ire towards the celebrity couple for exposing him to unwanted hostility. © BCCI

A day after Virat Kohli shared a video where his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is seen berating a man for littering on the road, a post from the man in question has surfaced on Facebook. In a long post, the man reportedly named Arhhan Singh has expressed his ire towards the celebrity couple for exposing him to unwanted hostility. "A little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn't have made u a lesser star !!", Singh wrote.

"Disclaimer: i have no desire to gain any mileage from this post of mine," and added, "So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful Anushka Sharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person!" He further wrote, "While I'm apologetic for my carelessness, Mrs AnushkaSharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn't have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them !"

"The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my luxury car... Was way less than the garbage that came out from your mouth... From ur luxury car's window... Or the trashy mind Viratkohli to shoot and post this online... For whatever gains...Now thats some SERIOUS TRASH!!!" he concluded.

The man had tossed a plastic wrapper out on the road from his car's window. In an SUV next to him, Anushka Sharma rolled down her window, and then gave him a piece of her mind.

"Why are you throwing garbage on the road," she yelled.

"Please be careful, you can't just throw plastic around on the streets."

The video was then shared on Instagram and Twitter by none other than her husband and captain of the Indian cricket team.

"Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness", wrote Kohli.

