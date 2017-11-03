Man Drives Car Onto Pitch During Ranji Trophy Match, Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma Left Amazed

It cannot get any more bizarre than this and this probably would be the first such case on a cricket field. On Friday, the Air Force ground in Palam saw a man driving his car onto the pitch in what can be termed as a major security breach during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as players from both the sides along with officials were left dumbfounded. International players like Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant were present on the ground when the incident took place.

At around 4:40 pm, 20 minutes from close of play, a silver grey Wagon R suddenly drove onto the field of play with Uttar Pradesh batting in their second innings. The man, who identified himself as Girish Sharma, tried to swerve his car twice on the 22-yard strip before stopping, an eyewitness told PTI.

It was learnt that the main gate of the Air Force ground, which only allows entry of cars after proper checking remained open with security not in position.

This allowed the man free access inside the complex and instead of moving towards the designated parking lot, which is behind the main pavilion, he drove straight towards the field of play, leaving everybody in a state of shock.

The security personnel at the ground swung into action after this and closed the gate in order to stop the man from fleeing.

The allegedly inebriated man was first detained by the Air Force Police before being handed over to the Delhi Police for interrogation.

(With PTI inputs)