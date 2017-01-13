Mahendra Singh Dhoni Reveals Reason Behind Quitting Captaincy

MS Dhoni has said he would continue to give his suggestions and opinions to Virat Kohli.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquishing his captaincy of the India ODI and T2OI teams had left millions of his fans around the globe in a state of shock. On Friday, the former skipper revealed the reason behind his surprise decision. Dhoni said that he doesn't believe in split captaincy and had decided to call it quits as captain after the last South Africa series in India. The wicket-keeper batsman said he wanted his successor, Virat Kohli, to be eased into the job and felt that it was finally time to move on.

Dhoni had informed the board that he would be available for selection for the upcoming series against England, but wouldn't be continuing in the skipper's role.

The 35-year-old said he believes in one player leading the team in all three formats.

"My last series was the South Africa series in India, after which I told BCCI I won't captain India anymore. I believe one player should lead in all three formats.

"I don't believe in split captaincy. For the team there has to be only one leader...split captaincy doesn't work in India, I was waiting for the right time. I wanted Virat to ease into the job. There is no wrong decision in it. This team has potential to do well in all three formats. I felt it was right time to move on."

"I believe that one player leading the team is crucial. It was on my mind when Virat took over the Test captaincy. I wanted him to take over and ease into the job. I wanted to be around for some games and now I finally decided that it was time to move on and give Virat captaincy (of limited overs teams as well)," Dhoni added.

Dhoni had earlier suddenly quit Test captaincy during the Australia tour in 2014 in Melbourne. Asked how quitting captaincy would impact his role in the side, Dhoni said he would continue to give his suggestions and opinions to Kohli.

"The wicketkeeper is always the vice-captain of the side. I will have to keep a close eye on what the skipper wants. I already had a chat with Virat on where he wants his fields. I will have to be aware," he said.

"I will be there to give as many suggestions to him as and when he wants. I will have to keep a close eye to read the field positioning," he added.