Mahendra Singh Dhoni, On A Cricket Break, Attends Ziva's First Annual Day

Updated: 12 January 2018 16:23 IST

While Dhoni was with Ziva at the school function, one such video shows the wicket-keeper batsman interacting with other kids as well.

MS Dhoni attended daughter Ziva's first annual school function. © Twitter

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is doing what he loves to do most -- spend time with his family. This time it wasn't an ordinary outing for the talismanic cricketer, as he attended his dearest daughter Ziva's annual school function. Ziva, who is already Internet's darling with her Instagram videos and pictures, yet again stole the limelight and sent social media into a frenzy with her cute princess attire. In various Twitter videos and pictures which are doing rounds, Ziva can be seen sporting a pink princess-like dress with a crown on her head.

While Dhoni was with Ziva attending the school function, one such video shows the wicket-keeper batsman interacting with other kids as well. Dhoni, who pulled out of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, was seen donning a sleek black jacket and had spiked hair.

A couple of Twitter and Instagram Dhoni fan accounts too uploaded pictures of Ziva's school function where it seems, she enacted the role of a princess.

However, Dhoni, who is not on national duty, will be joining the Indian cricket in South Africa for the limited-over cricket starting from February 1.

Apart from this, Dhoni will once again be seen donning the famous yellow jersey when he represents the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK retained the services of Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni was the man at the helm of affairs when CSK were IPL champions in subsequent seasons in 2010 and 2011. The Champions Trophy 2010 also saw Dhoni lead CSK to the title.

During his career at the IPL, he has scored 3561 runs in 159 matches he has played for CSK and RPS, at an average of 37.88, with a highest score of 70 not out.

Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score.
Poll of the day

