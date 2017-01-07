 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Named Brand Ambassador of Momentum Jharkhand

Updated: 07 January 2017 20:51 IST

The Jharkhand state government said MS Dhoni did not charge a single penny for starring in the advertisement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Named Brand Ambassador of Momentum Jharkhand
The Jharkhand government said MS Dhoni didn't charge a penny for starring in the ad. © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have stepped down as captain of India's one-day and Twenty20 teams but for his home state Jharkhand, he is still the best face to represent the state. The Jharkhand government has decided to rope in Dhoni as the brand ambassador of Momentum Jharkhand - a two day conference of investors to attract investment in the state.

In the advertisement released, the first thing Dhoni says is that people "ask me how are you able to remain so cool in every situation, what mitti (soil) are you made of".

Dhoni's answer is, "Hindustan ki, which has the aroma and fragrance of Jharkhand."

This is for the first time the government of Jharkhand has roped in Dhoni to promote the state. Earlier the wicketkeeper-batsman had featured in ads for the Election Commission.

The state government also said Dhoni did not charge a single penny for starring in the ad and not even basic shooting fees or costumes charges.

Momentum Jharkhand is being organised on February 16-17 in Ranchi and the event is likely to be graced by top Indian industrialists.

Jharkhand is already a home to the Tatas and Birlas for the last several decades. After coming to power, the present Raghubar Das government has held several road shows in different parts of the country to attract investment in the state.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that Dhoni is the "aan, baan, shaan (pride) of Jharkhand and there is no one bigger than him and he is a matter of pride for all of us."

Das also said that he was really overwhelmed by Dhoni's gesture as he has volunteered to do anything for the state which is not only his "janmabhoomi but also his karmabhoomi".

In a related development, the new skipper for India in all formats Virat Kohli announced on Saturday that he is going to promote Dhoni to bat much higher up the order as felt that mentally he is going to be much more free now.

Topics : Cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador of Momentum Jharkhand
  • Momentum Jharkhand is a two-day conference to attract investors
  • The event will be held in Ranchi on February 16-17
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Has Led By Example And Taught Me About Leadership: Ravichandran Ashwin
MS Dhoni Has Led By Example And Taught Me About Leadership: Ravichandran Ashwin
When MS Dhoni Saved A Young Virat Kohli From Being Dropped
When MS Dhoni Saved A Young Virat Kohli From Being Dropped
Virat Kohli Right Successor Of MS Dhoni: Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Right Successor Of MS Dhoni: Sourav Ganguly
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.