Mahendra Singh Dhoni Introduces Reel And Real Life Father

Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared picture with MS Dhoni and his father. © Twitter

The sacrifice behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni's stardom is known to all and the man behind the 2011 World Cup winning captain is none other than his father - Pan Singh Dhoni. To showcase the struggle senior Dhoni faced in his life to make his son a cricketer, Anupam Kher was given the role of MSD's father in the movie - "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". Sushant Singh Rajput starred movie was released on September 30 last year. Kher, who is currently in Ranchi, took to Twitter and shared pictures with Dhoni and his father. "Dear #Sakshi & @msdhoni!! Thank you for your warmth & hospitality. Loved ur new home. Meeting parents is always a blessing. #RanchiDiaries," Kher's post read.

Dear #Sakshi & @msdhoni!! Thank you for your warmth & hospitality. Loved ur new home. Meeting parents is always a blessing. #RanchiDiaries pic.twitter.com/Er2D3jAU3g — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) October 3, 2017

"#Sakshi & @msdhoni's daughter #Ziva is a genius & an entertainer. She can really sing loudly, including our #NationalAnthem. God bless her.," Kher's another post read.

Dhoni is currently playing the limited-overs home series against Australia.

After clinching the five-match ODI series 4-1, India are set to play three-match Twenty20 International series, starting October 7. The opening match of the series will be played at Dhoni's hometown - Ranchi.

The matches will be played in Ranchi, Guwahati, and Hyderabad.

The ODI series win also helped India regain the top spot in the ODI rankings, pushing South Africa to the second spot. Australia remain third.