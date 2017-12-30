 
Maharashtra Cricket Association Adopts Lodha Panel Reforms

Updated: 30 December 2017 17:00 IST

MCA President Abhay Apte said he is happy that members considered association above their personal interest.

MCA President Abhay Apte said that the MCA unanimously agreed to implement Lodha panel reforms. © AFP

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) adopted the recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha committee at its Special General Body Meeting held at Pune on Saturday. MCA President Abhay Apte, during the meeting, said that the MCA unanimously agreed to implement the Lodha panel reforms and any further orders from the Supreme Court may pass in this regard. Apte further added that he is happy that members considered association above their personal interest. Earlier this month, the Managing Committee of MCA had agreed to adopt these recommendations.

MCA President Abhay Apte told PTI, "The MCA has unanimously agreed to implement the Lodha Committee reforms and any further orders that the (Supreme) court may pass in this regard".

"Members were completely unanimous on this issue and I am very happy that members have considered association above their personal interest," added Apte.

It is learnt that former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke, who was sacked by the Supreme Court, also attended this meeting.

A senior MCA official said Shirke is a member and thus can come for the meeting in that capacity and was accordingly there.

The Supreme Court had asked state cricket associations to implement the reforms suggested by the Justice Lodha committee.

(With PTI inputs)

