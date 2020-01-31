 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Madan Lal, RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik Appointed BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee Members

Updated: 31 January 2020 19:05 IST

Former India coach Madan Lal, former fast bowler RP Singh and India women cricketer Sulakshana Naik were named in the three-member CAC.

Madan Lal, RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik Appointed BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee Members
The CAC members will now select replacements for outgoing selectors. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Friday. Former India coach Madan Lal, former fast bowler RP Singh and India women cricketer Sulakshana Naik were named in the three-member CAC. "The term of appointment will be for one year," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement released by the board. Madan Lal was part of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad and later served as Team India coach and a selection committee member.

The CAC members will now select replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

The 68-year-old former bowler claimed 71 wickets in 39 Tests and 73 wickets in 67 one-day internationals for India.

"I am happy and honoured that the BCCI has given me the job and I intend to do it with all honesty," Lal told news agency IANS.

"I can't say anything more because I am yet to receive any guidelines. I know what my job is but can speak only after I get guidelines from the board," he added.

Former left-arm fast bowler RP Singh played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, having claimed 40, 69 and 15 wickets respectively.

Singh was a part of the Indian squad that won the World T20 in South Africa in 2007.

Naik played 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India women in a career spanning 11 years.

The CAC was not in existence ever since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year after conflict of interest allegations were levelled against them.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket BCCI Madan Lal Udhouram Sharma RP Singh
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • BCCI announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee
  • Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik were named in committee
  • CAC members will now select replacements for outgoing selectors
Related Articles
IPL Governing Council To Discuss Match Timings, Office Bearers To Decide Gautam Gambhir
IPL Governing Council To Discuss Match Timings, Office Bearers To Decide Gautam Gambhir's Replacements In BCCI Meeting
How Come No India A Or Under-19 Tour During IPL: Sunil Gavaskar Questions BCCI
How Come No India A Or Under-19 Tour During IPL: Sunil Gavaskar Questions BCCI
"Absolutely Incorrect": Pakistan On Threatening To Skip T20 World Cup 2021 In India
"Absolutely Incorrect": Pakistan On Threatening To Skip T20 World Cup 2021 In India
Ajit Agarkar, Nayan Mongia Among Applicants For National Selector
Ajit Agarkar, Nayan Mongia Among Applicants For National Selector's Job
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Among 3 Former Players To Apply For National Selector
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Among 3 Former Players To Apply For National Selector's Job
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.