South Africa Pacer Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out For 3 Months, To Miss Pakistan Series

South Africa suffered an injury setback after fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out for 12 weeks. In a statement on Friday, Cricket South Africa said Ngidi, 22, had sustained a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the one-off Twenty20 international (T20I) against Australia last week and will now also miss the upcoming home summer series against Pakistan between December and February.

Dr Mohammed Moosajee, the team manager and doctor, said investigations and assessments on his return to South Africa had revealed a "significant" injury which will require a minimum of 12 weeks rest and rehabilitation.

"Lungi fell awkwardly while fielding during the T20I against Australia last Sunday. He underwent investigations and further assessments with knee specialists upon his return to South Africa, which revealed a significant ligament injury to the right knee. Due to the significant nature of the injury, he will require a minimum of 12 weeks of rest and rehabilitation to make a successful return to play," Moosajee was quoted as saying by Cricket South Africa website.

Ngidi will miss three Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals during Pakistan's tour between December 24 and February 6. The one-day matches are regarded as key in South Africa's build-up to the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Ngidi took six for 39 on his Test debut against India last season and formed part of a formidable fast bowling trio with Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada during South Africa's one-day series win in Australia recently.

The knee injury makes Ngidi also unavailable for the Tshwane Spartans in the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL). Paceman Corbin Bosch has been called up to replace Ngidi in the Tshwane Spartans squad.

