 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Lodha Committee Not Giving us Time For Last Two Months: Anurag Thakur

Updated: 21 December 2016 15:54 IST

"The matter is sub judice and I have full faith in the Indian judicial system. We have called meetings time and again to implement justice Lodha committee recommendations. More than 85 per cent recommendations have been implemented," BCCI president Anurag Thakur said.

Lodha Committee Not Giving us Time For Last Two Months: Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur said BCCI is the best run sports organisation in the world. © AFP

BCCI President Anurag Thakur said there are few recommendations by justice Lodha Committee which the Board members feel are not practical to implement but they have not been able to convey the same as the body has not given them time for last two months.

"The matter is sub judice and I have full faith in the Indian judicial system. We have called meetings time and again to implement justice Lodha committee recommendations. More than 85 per cent recommendations have been implemented," Thakur told reporters.

"The members do not agree to implement three-four recommendations as they are not practical. To convey this, we sought time but the committee is not giving us time for the last two months," he added.

Thakur further said: "Before the recommendations, we have brought many reforms in the BCCI which is the best run organisation in the world today. Our teams have performed well in so many tournaments.

"We are the number one team in Tests, number two in T20s and number three in ODIs. Look at the performance of our junior team where they have finals of the Asia Cup. Our womens team have won the Women's Asia Cup.

"So where are shortcomings? Pressure is being created unnecessarily on us," he added.

Commenting on Rajasthan Cricket Association, Thakur said that the association is suspended due to one individual and its members have to take a decision on it.

He said that the RCA would not get one day match till this is suspended.

The BCCI President also congratulated India skipper Virat Kohli and his team for their victory over England in the five-Test series, saying the Indian team has made the England team lick the dust

Topics : Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Thakur feels some proposal of Lodha panel are not practical to implement
  • BCCI is the best run sports body in the world, says Anurag Thakur
  • Thakur claims that BCCI has already implemented 85% of recommendations
Related Articles
BCCI vs Supreme Court: Let's Wait Till January 3, Says Anurag Thakur
BCCI vs Supreme Court: Let's Wait Till January 3, Says Anurag Thakur
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.