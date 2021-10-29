West Indies vs Bangladesh Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match, Live Updates: Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase Eye Late Flourish
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, WI vs BAN: West Indies and Bangladesh face off in a must-win clash in Sharjah on Friday.
West Indies are five wickets down against Bangladesh in the Super 12 fixture of the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Friday. Evin Lewis could not continue his start to the tournament as he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. Mahedi Hasan then struck twice to dismiss Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer, respectively. Skipper Kieron Pollard had retired out before Andre Russell was run out in a bizarre manner. Both sides are smarting from defeats in their opening two games and will look notch their first win of campaign in this round. Bangladesh, who made it to the Super 12 phase after finishing second in the opening round, lost to Sri Lanka and England in their first couple of games. West Indies, on the other hand, were beaten by England and South Africa in their two matches so far in this tournament. Those two defeats have significantly dented the Windies' hopes of a successful title defence. Kieron Pollard's side does not have a lot of breathing space as it looks to turn around the campaign. Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh, on the other, too find themselves in a must-win situation and will be keen to recover from their first two defeats. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 16:57 (IST)SIX! AGAIN!Pooran is taking the game to Shakib Al Hasan. Two sixes in two balls.WI: 96/4
- 16:55 (IST)SIX!First maximum of the innings, and it comes from the bat of Nicholas Pooran. Much needed runs for the West Indies.WI: 90/4
- 16:55 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Another short pitched, slower delivery from Mustafizur. But this time it's Pooran, who unleashes a pull on it, picks the gap at deep midwicket.WI: 83/4
- 16:52 (IST)Much needed boundary for the West Indies. Slower and full delivery at off stump and dispatched emphatically for a boundary by Roston Chase.WI: 77/5
- 16:43 (IST)RUN OUT!Crazy scenes. First, Pollard gets retired hurt and the man who came to replace him, Andre Russell, is run out by Taskin Ahmed. UNBELIEVABLE OVER!A Russell run out T Ahmed 0 (0)WI: 63/4
- 16:41 (IST)POLLARD IS RETIRED OUT!Bizarre scenes. The West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is forced to retire out.K Pollard retired out 8 (16)
- 16:33 (IST)FOUR RUNS!Finally, a much-awaited boundary for the Windies. Pitched short towards leg stump and the batsman connects with it to find the deep square leg boundary.WI: 56/3
- 16:25 (IST)10 OVERS GONE!We're halfway through West Indies' innings and the defendings champions are languishing at 48/3, having lost Lewis, Gayle and Hetmyer for cheap.Roston Chase 19 (26); Kieron Pollard 3 (8)
- 16:20 (IST)ANOTHER TIDY OVER!Another tidy over from Shoriful Islam. Just 4 runs off it and a leg bye.
- 16:18 (IST)TWO RUNS!Roston Chase pulls it behind square and picks a couple of runs,WI: 42/3 (8.2)
- 16:08 (IST)OUT!It's that man Mahedi Hassan again, who dismisses Shimron Hetmyer. West Indies now in deep-deep trouble. Soumya Sarkar takes a easy catch at long off.
S Hetmyer c S Sarkar b M Hasan 9 (7)WI: 32/3
- 16:01 (IST)FOUR!The bowler angles it towards the pad but Shimron Hetmyer clips it wide off short fine leg for four.WI: 25/2 (5.2)
- 15:54 (IST)BOWLED HIM!Mahedi Hasan castles Chris Gayle with a quicket one. West Indies in deep trouble.C Gayle b M Hasan 4 (10)WI: 18/2 (4.2)
- 15:48 (IST)GONE!Mustafizur strikes. Evin Lewis, the danger man departs. Three fielders come under the ball but Mushfiqur Rahim takes it in the end at square leg.E Lewis c M Rahim b M Rahman 6 (9)WI: 12/1
- 15:46 (IST)ONE RUN!The Bangladesh players make a confident appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The replay confirms that Chris Gayle edged it.WI: 12/0
- 15:41 (IST)FOUR RUNS!FIrst boundary off the innings comes from the bat of the in-form man, Evin Lewis! The bowler pitches it a bit short and wide, and the batsmen hammers it towards deep extra cover.WI: 9/0 (2 ov)
- 15:39 (IST)DOT BALL!Taskin Ahmed has started off excellently. Just one run off the first four balls of his opening over.WI: 5/0 (1.4)
- 15:34 (IST)ONE RUN!Chris Gayle is off the mark with a single towards cover!WI: 2/0 (0.3)
- 15:32 (IST)IT'S THE UNIVERSE BOSS TIME!The Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are out in the middle. Mahedi Hasan will bowl the first over.
- 15:14 (IST)CHASE ON DEBUT!So, all-rounder Roston Chase makes his T20I debut for the Windies.
- 15:10 (IST)PLAYING XIs ARE OUT!West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul
Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
- 15:05 (IST)BAN WIN THE TOSS!Bangladesh have won the toss and skipper Mahmudullah has opted to bowl first in Sharjah.
- 14:45 (IST)STATS UPDATE!West Indies and Bangladesh have met 12 times in T20Is. The two-time World T20 champions hold a slight advantage over their opponents.Matches Played: 12West Indies: 6 winsDraws: 1Bangladesh: 5 wins
- 14:40 (IST)Hello!Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Super 12 fixture between defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh. This is a do-or-die game for both teams, having lost both of their opening games.