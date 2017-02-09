Live Cricket Score, India Vs Bangladesh Test, Day 1: Mehedi Hasan Ends Mammoth Stand, Cheteshwar Pujara Falls on 83

Murali Vijay (45) and Cheteshwar Pujara (39) led India to 86/1 in the first session of Day 1 in Hyderabad. India, who opted to bat, had a poor start with KL Rahul sent back by Taskin Ahmed in the very first over. Pujara and Vijay, after a shaky start and couple of missed chances by Bangladesh, steadied the ship for the hosts. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live cricket updates on India vs Bangladesh from Hyderabad, India here.

13:49 IST: Murali Vijay is nearing his 9th Test hundred. He is batting on 95

13:45 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli is charged up and hits back to back boundaries. He is on 8 from 3 balls

13:39 IST: OUT!! Mehedi Hasan gets the wicket finally!! The ball hit the outside edge of Cheteshwar Pujara's bat and Rahim takes the catch in the second attempt. Pujara out on 83

13:36 IST: FOUR! Too easy for Cheteshwar Pujara again. Mehedi Hasan again bowling short

13:34 IST: Change of strategy by Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim. He brings Taskin Ahmed into the attack.

13:30 IST: Bangladesh bowlers need to understand the line they need to bowl here. The good-length deliveries are getting hit for the boundaries because of the slowness of the pitch. Mehedi Hasan needs to alter his line to bear the fruits

13:28 IST: FOUR! Indians are dealing in boundaries now. Poor bowling by Mehedi Hasan and Vijay angles it towards the third-man area for a four

13:22 IST: FOUR! Pujara goes down the pitch and plays it with the turn for a boundary towards the deep mid-wicket

13:19 IST: FOUR! Again a short delivery by Mehedi Hasan and Pujara gives the punishment it deserves

13:18 IST: Hesitation again in that single and rightly sent back by Vijay.

13:11 IST: FOUR! Short delivery by Mehedi Hasan and Pujara finds no problem in hitting that ball away for a boundary. The pitch also seems to be very slow

13:10 IST: Top-edge but lands safely. Vijay aims to sweep Mehedi Hasan but gets a top edge that lands safely. It was well over the fielder at short fine leg.

13:05 IST: Bangladesh still seek a breakthrough as India cruising on nicely.

13:02 IST: SIX! Vijay dances down the track to break the shackles and hits a straight six. A boundary and a six to finish the over

13:01 IST: FOUR! A bit of extra bounce for Shakib but Vijay makes full use of the room given to him and hits it for a boundary

13:00 IST: Shakib straying down the leg-side and Vijay glances it down the leg side for 2 runs. India in command now after losing an early wicket.

12:58 IST: India are 126/1 after 40 overs. Murali Vijay 64*, Cheteshwar Pujara 55*

12:53 IST: The ball grips and turns, that too on the first day of the match. Shakib must be happy to put doubts in batsman's mind.

Bangladesh discovering, well....rediscovering, the importance of the simple things. Fielding, throwing........ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2017

12:38 IST: India are 115/1 after 34 overs. Murali Vijay 58*, Cheteshwar Pujara 50*

12:33 IST: FIFTY! Cheteshwar Pujara notches up his 12th half-century. India look solid now

12:29 IST: FOUR! More runs for Murali Vijay. It is from the pads though

12:27 IST: FOUR! Vijay hits that in the air but lucky again that he didn't find the any fielder. Bangladesh have been very unlucky

12:24 IST: FOUR! Murali Vijay completes his 15th half-century with a boundary. India 102/1 in 30.4 overs

12:20 IST: FOUR! Back of the length delivery and Pujara guides it for a four towards the square boundary

12:17 IST: Shakib Hasan to bowl from the other end.

12:15 IST: Bangladesh will look to take wickets here and India will try to pile-on the runs. The track is flat and these two batsman are well set now.

12:10 IST: We are back after lunch and Kamrul Islam Rabbi has bowled a no-ball straightaway

Win the toss, bat first. That's a no-brainer. But this pitch looks like one that'll easily last five days. https://t.co/dvhf2S0kVE — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2017

11:30 IST: Lunch! India are 86/1 after 27 overs. Murali Vijay 45*, Cheteshwar Pujara 39*. They both have accumulated 84 runs for the second wicket. Rahul getting out in the first over of the match was the only success for the visitors

11:26 IST: India are 83/1 after 26 overs. Murali Vijay 43, Cheteshwar Pujara 28

11:18 IST: FOUR! Perfect timing from Murali Vijay and hits it through the covers. Just opened the blade and caressed it for a boundary

11:14 IST: India are 76/1 after 23 overs. Murali Vijay 38*, Cheteshwar Pujara 35*

11:10 IST: On a funny note, a lot of tweets are coming in to troll Bangladesh players

Tigers to protest against Bangladeshi cricketers as they cant even catch a ball & still call themselves TIGER.#IndvsBan #INDvBAN — #KohliJChale (@KohliJChale) February 9, 2017

11:04 IST: Nothing's going Bangladesh way so far. Edges going past fielders and now an easy run-out chance is missed. Vijay survives on 35​

10:59 IST: Ohh what a big miss by Bangladesh. Both the batsman were at the same end but Mehedi Hasan could not gather the throw and misses the opportunity of a run-out. Vijay would have been in the pavillion

10:57 IST: He starts off with a maiden. India 66/1 after 18 overs

10:55 IST: Now, spin from the other end too. Shakib-al-Hasan comes into the attack

10:50 IST: India are 65/1 after 16 overs. Murali Vijay 34* , Cheteshwar Pujara 29*

10:49 IST: FOUR!! Vijay gets the width outside the off-stump and gives the punishment it deserves

10:46 IST: Slip should be a little wider. They have missed two opportunities and can prove expensive later-on

10:45 IST: FOUR!! Another outside edge and another chance but Vijay gets the boundary again towards the third-man.

10:43 IST: Chance!! Outside edge and Pujara lucky again. He gets a boundary

10:40 IST: FOUR!! Juicy half-volley by Rabbi and Vijay doesn't let the opportunity go away

10:37 IST: So, India are 41/1 after 14 overs. Murali Vijay (22*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (17*)

10:34 IST: Spin now in the 13th over. Mehedi Hasan, off-spinner, comes into the attack

10:31 IST: India are 40/1 after 12 overs

10:30 IST: FOUR! Pulls it again for a boundary and Kapil Dev would be nostalgic to see this kind of a shot. He used to play the similar way during his hey days

10:28 IST: FOUR! Vijay pulls it away with no trouble and beating the fielder with ease

Bangladesh's 1st ever international (ODI) victory came here at Hyderabad @ the Lal Bahadur Stadium:

bt Kenya on 17-5-1998 by 6 wkts#IndvBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2017

10:24 IST: FOUR! That's his trademark shot. Gets a friendly half-volley on the pads and flicks it away with ease.

10:15 IST: Bangladesh have played only 21 away Tests in the last 10 years

10:11 IST: FOUR!! Short delivery and Vijay tries to hit the pull shot. Off his gloves and goes to the boundary towards the deep-fine leg. India 24/1

10:10 IST: Vijay lucky there!! Full and outside off, Vijay went hard on the drive and the resulting inside edge dribbled wide of the stumps.

10:00 IST: FOUR! First boundary for India and Pujara as well. Kamrul Islam Rabbi bowled fuller, Pujara obliges and plays the square drive for a boundary. India 13/1

09:56 IST: Good short delivery by Taskin Ahmed. After 5 overs India are 7/1

09:52 IST: Mushfiqur Rahim and Co. had lost the last series against New Zealand but managed to beat England at home in Dhaka in 2016

09:51 IST: Lovely shot through the off-side by Murali Vijay and he gets his first runs of the day. India 6/1 after 4 overs

09:47 IST: Pujara is off the mark with a flick towards the mid-wicket. India 4/1 after 3 overs

09:42 IST: Good start for Bangladesh and pressure on India right at the start by the visitors. One more wicket here will put India under serious trouble. India 2/1

Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh: Rahul was dismissed in the first over vs Bangladesh. Photo: BCCI

09:39 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara comes in at No.3 for India and big responsibility on his shoulders

09:33 IST: OUT!! KL Rahul is bowled!! Inside edge and the ball hits the stumps. Lazy shot by the opener

09:31 IST: KL Rahul is off the mark straightaway. First runs for India and him

09:30 IST: Taskin Ahmed to start the proceedings for Bangladesh and KL Rahul to face the first ball

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Hyderabad, the venue of the only Test between #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/5aDNQ38jmz — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2017

Andrew Sandham made 325 & 50 at Kingston in April 1930, did not play again for England when Hobbs & Sutcliffe returned.#IndvBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2017

09:25 IST: Not only Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav too has been left out after a stellar knock in his last Test. Harsh call by the management!!

09:20 IST: Bangladesh have lost their inaugural Test in all the eight host countries except West Indies where they drew the match

.@imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bat first in the one-off Test against @BCBtigers at Hyderabad #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/6K9UesrQg4 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2017

09:12 IST: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

09:11 IST: 46 Journalists have travelled from Bangladesh to cover this Test, isn't this epic!!

09:10 IST: India (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

09:07 IST: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim says: "A great moment for Bangladesh cricket and hopefully we would put up a good performance against the number one team in the world. We learnt a couple of things from the last match, a couple of mistakes cost us the game against NZ. We have to keep our momentum up for all five days and we learnt some key lessons out there. The wicket would be pretty good for the first two days and the bowlers will come in later. We are going in with two quicks, two spinners and seven batsmen."

09:04 IST: India captain Kohli after winning the toss says: "We would like to bat first. Hyderabad has always been a good batting wicket. It is hard and the fast bowlers do get some help out here. For us the opposition is not something we focus on, we focus on executing our skills and we would like to go ahead with the same mindset. We are playing with five bowlers and unfortunately Karun misses out."

Only Test. India win the toss and elect to bat https://t.co/Ne2IQxxVKm #IndvBan — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2017

09:03 IST: India lost eight of eleven tosses vs England in the recently concluded tour, but thank God! Virat wins it here

09:02 IST: Virat Kohli says at the toss, Karun Nair misses out and Ajinkya Rahane takes his place

Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat. Photo: BCCI Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat. Photo: BCCI

09:00 IST: TOSS Time! India win toss, elect to bat

08:56 IST: So, Bangladesh are playing the first Test on Indian soil after 16 years of getting the Test status

It is time for the first-ever Test on Indian soil against Bangladesh and the boys are ready. #TeamIndia #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/vinHsMqhjN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2017

08:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog.

India and Bangladesh have played eight Test matches till date with the former winning six games while two have ended as draws. Bangladesh have never managed a win against their giant opponents.

Interestingly, all eight matches were played in Bangladesh and the Hyderabad match will be their first Test in India.

While key batsman Imrul Kayes has been ruled out of the Bangladesh squad, India skipper Kohli has backed Ajinkya Rahane over Karun Nair, who recently became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century after Virender Sehwag.