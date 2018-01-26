Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

India will look to extend their lead and try to put a solid score on the board to make it difficult for South Africa. Remember, the Proteas will bat last on this surface and as experts said, it will not be easy to bat fourth on this wicket. If India give them anything more than 250 to chase, the hosts will have to really grind hard to make it happen. The result is sure to come, unless rain gods arrive to disturb the match proceedings. India were 49/1 at the end of Day 2 in their second innings and lead South Africa by 42 runs. Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were at the crease. Earlier, Pacer Jasprit Bumrah stole the show on the second day with his maiden Test five-wicket haul as India edged ahead on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday. Hashim Amla's 61 enabled South Africa to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49 for one at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.
Live Score
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Live Score: India vs South Africa 3rd Test
-
-
- Refresh
0
Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli
No run.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Murali Vijay
Very well played! This delivery hits one of the cracks and explodes off the pitch. Angling in as well as Vijay hops, takes his bottom hand off and keeps it at bay.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Murali Vijay
Continues to bowl in that probing zone outside off, Murali doesn't fiddle with it and makes the third leave in a row.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Murali Vijay
In the corridor of uncertainty, Murali plants his front foot across and makes a good leave.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Murali Vijay
Pace and bounce! Back of a length outside off, takes off like a plane takes off. Vijay covers his stumps to allow it through.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Murali Vijay
Well bowled! Fuller in length, tailing in. Vijay tries to keep it out tentatively but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Murali Vijay
On a length outside off, shaping away. Vijay lets it go.
Lungi Ngidi into the action now.
DRINKS are on the field then. An intriguing hour's play. 12 overs, 18 runs and the wickets of Rahul and Pujara. Batting is difficult is an understatement. It is just impossible to hang around and survive. The Indians are trying their best but the ball landing on the cracks is making playing very, very difficult. To be honest, India have done well to lose just 2 wickets in the hour.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli
Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli
Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
1
Kagiso Rabada to Murali Vijay
How has that missed everything? On a length outside off, comes back in a long way, Vijay feels for it but the ball just misses the outside edge, then the off stump and then curves in further. Quinton de Kock dives full length to his left but with the ball dipping on him, he is not able to stop the ball. A run taken. Bye signalled. The lead now touches 60.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Murali Vijay
Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Murali Vijay
Full and outside off, Vijay pushes it towards point and looks for a single but is sent back.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Murali Vijay
Outside off, watchfully defended.
Kagiso Rabada comes back on to bowl after bowling that first over of the day.
0
Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli
Outside off, left alone.
0
Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli
DROPPED! Is that the slice of luck India and Kohli need? A length ball on middle, Kohli flicks it straight to Aiden Markram at deepish short leg who is unable to react in time. The ball goes off his legs but does not lob to the deepish leg gully. Too tough a chance.
1
wd
Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli
WIDE. Miles outside off, left alone. The umpire stretches his arms.
0
Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli
Full and around off, driven straight back which is stopped by Morkel in his followthrough.