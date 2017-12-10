1st ODI Live Score, India (Ind) vs (SL) Sri Lanka: India In Tatters As Eighth Wicket Falls

After a commanding performance in the Tests, the Rohit-led side will eye yet another whitewash against the Lankan lions. However, the primary objective for chief coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit will be to decipher the various combinations in both batting and bowling departments as star batsman Ajinkya Rahane is currently struggling with the willow. With cooler confines and bouncy conditions in play, toss could be a crucial factor in the opening ODI. Having won five straight bilateral series apart from reaching Champions Trophy final, a 3-0 win will put India on top of ICC ODI rankings, overtaking South Africa. The last time India faced Sri Lanka in the one-dayers, Kohli's men swept aside the Island nation 5-0. After 30 overs, India were 80/8 with Dhoni and Jasprit bumrah on strike. (Live Scorecard)

Even without captain Kohli, a formidable batting line-up comprising Rohit, Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni could prove too hot to handle for the islanders. While the opening slot seems locked with Rohit and Dhawan at the top, Rahane is likely to get a chance at the number three position with Kohli given a much-needed rest. However if Dhawan, who was down with viral fever on Saturday, pulls out then Rahane could be seen opening the innings. The stylish Mumbai batsman had scored three half-centuries and a hundred in the bilaterals against West Indies in June-July, before blasting four successive fifties against Australia at home. The only ODI game that he played against Sri Lanka this year, Rahane scored just 5 before stumbling upon a rough patch in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

