Highlights: India (Ind) vs (SA) South Africa

Chasing 287 runs for a series-equalising win, India faltered from the start in their second innings chase and lost three quick wickets to close the penultimate day of their second Test against South Africa at 35 for three here on Tuesday. India lost openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul and skipper -- and first inning centurion -- Virat Kohli to the South African pace battery before they could even settle down. Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Parthiv Patel (5) were at the crease when umpires called end of play for the day. For South Africa, Lungisani Ngidi scalped two wickets while Kagiso Rabada took one wicket. Earlier, India bowled out South Africa for 258 in their second innings on Tuesday -- the fourth day of the second cricket Test here -- and set themselves a 287-run victory target. AB de Villiers (80) and captain Faf du Plessis (48) were the key contributors for the hosts at the SuperSport Park. For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowler, taking 4/49, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets for 70 runs. (Scorecard)