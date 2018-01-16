Highlights: India (Ind) vs (SA) South Africa

Chasing 287 runs for a series-equalising win, India faltered from the start in their second innings chase and lost three quick wickets to close the penultimate day of their second Test against South Africa at 35 for three here on Tuesday. India lost openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul and skipper -- and first inning centurion -- Virat Kohli to the South African pace battery before they could even settle down. Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Parthiv Patel (5) were at the crease when umpires called end of play for the day. For South Africa, Lungisani Ngidi scalped two wickets while Kagiso Rabada took one wicket. Earlier, India bowled out South Africa for 258 in their second innings on Tuesday -- the fourth day of the second cricket Test here -- and set themselves a 287-run victory target. AB de Villiers (80) and captain Faf du Plessis (48) were the key contributors for the hosts at the SuperSport Park. For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowler, taking 4/49, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets for 70 runs. (Scorecard)
The last day in this Test can be only about survival from here on. The ever-reliable Pujara is still out there but the batters on whom you'd bet your money on in such a scenario, Vijay and Kohli, are back in the hut. Expect the host bowlers to come back with more venom. That's the only choice and option that they've got. It'll culminate in a just reward for their efforts (stating the inevitable). But there's a fight to look forward to (in hope). The action is not something that you should miss. See you tomorrow at 1000 local time (0800 GMT). Adios, take care!
Earlier in the day, the Proteas were finally bundled out after they kept the tourists at bay for almost 92 overs and 258 runs. Elgar and de Villiers need mention for notching up fifties (also not to forget their 141-run association together) and Faf, too, for his stoic knock that ended two short of fifty. Without stating Philander's contribution, where he managed to stay for 26 overs with his skipper in a stand that read 46 runs, the South Africans' scorecard wouldn't have been aptly described. If at all we say, that they were restricted, it is because of Shami's four-fer and Bumrah's three.
India had about 25 overs to see off the day and 23 were bowled in actual. But they failed to come out unscathed from the passage. There was a steady flow of wickets and that has hampered them big time. The telling blow was that of Kohli, who easily looked India's best in the first essay. Rabada first, and Ngidi later, helped their side rock back the visitors who has a tall mountain of 287 runs to chase.
Hush, thank god the day's done and dusted! Don't get me wrong, these are not my words but these are what the 11 men representing India might be feeling. If you try to fight fire with wood or ice, you'd be the one getting burned or injured. But that won't be the case if you either get away from the line of fire or counter it with more fire. Yes, the talk of fire is enough to let you know that the heat is on at Centurion. South Africa are the one dominating this and only a miracle can deny them a win from here.
0
Keshav Maharaj to Parthiv Patel
Patel sees off the final ball of the day with a forward defense. That's all for the day, STUMPS, DAY 4!
0
Keshav Maharaj to Parthiv Patel
Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
0
Keshav Maharaj to Parthiv Patel
Defended off the front foot to Elgar.
Silly point in place. No helmet and no shin guards for him.
0
Keshav Maharaj to Parthiv Patel
Oh, de Kock! When on earth will you appeal for the right ones? Floats it full outside off, Patel jams it down and it's a crowd catch to Philander at covers. 'Oh yes' yells Quinton in excitement.
0
Keshav Maharaj to Parthiv Patel
Floated outside off, spins in after pitching. Patel lunges forward in defense.
1
Keshav Maharaj to Cheteshwar Pujara
Flatter outside off, pushed towards point to rotate strike.
Last over of the day, Keshav Maharaj to bowl it.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Parthiv Patel
Full on off, driven back to the bowler. Ngidi hurls a throw to the keeper, just flying past Patel. He gives a long stare to the bowler, who turns back to collect his cap from the umpire.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Parthiv Patel
Fuller in length, driven to mid on.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Parthiv Patel
This is sprayed down the leg side, PP fails to flick it.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Parthiv Patel
Short ball around off, defended from the crease.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Parthiv Patel
Length ball outside off, Patel looks to leave it initially but then doesn't. Gets beaten on the inside.
2
Lungi Ngidi to Parthiv Patel
Patel tries to defend this but ends up getting a thick edge through gully for a brace.
6 minutes to go to the close of the day, Ngidi will continue.
0
Morne Morkel to Cheteshwar Pujara
Defended off the inner half towards mid-wicket.