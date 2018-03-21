Live Score, ICC World Cup 2018 Qualifier Super Sixes, West Indies vs Scotland: Marlon Samuels, Evin Lewis Revive West Indies vs Scotland

Live Score, West Indies vs Scotland: The match is being played at Harare Sports Club.

After a four-wicket win against Zimbabwe, the two-time World Cup winners West Indies are now top of the Super Six table ahead of their final match against Scotland on Wednesday. The winner of Wednesday's match between the Windies and Scotland will qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and if Zimbabwe beat UAE on Thursday, then they will claim the second qualifying spot. Chasing 290 to win, the West Indies reached their target with six balls to spare after surviving a worrying mid-innings collapse. Zimbabwe's fate is also still in their hands despite a first loss of the competition, as victory over the United Arab Emirates on Thursday would still secure qualification. West Indies coach Stuart Law praised captain Jason Holder's bowling display, after his team chased down 290 to beat Zimbabwe. (Live Scorecard)

14:48 IST: 100-run partnership comes up between Lewis and Samuels. Both the batsmen steadied the innings brilliantly and kept the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles and occasional boundaries.

14:47 IST: 100 comes up for West Indies in the 25th over.

14:40 IST: Evin Lewis scores his third half century. West Indies 95/2 in 22.4 overs vs Scotland.

14:32 IST: FOUR! Fuller ball down leg, easy for Lewis who finds the gap on the sweep to the fine leg fence area. Lewis is edging closer to his fifty.

14:28 IST: Four!! Soles bowls a slower delivery around middle and off, Samuels looking to drive, manages to get a thick edge past the keeper for a boundary.

14:26 IST: Michael Leask concedes just four runs in his first over.

14:24 IST: Michael Leask, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

14:20 IST: Flighted delivery from Soles, Samuels drives the ball powerfully off the front foot but the ball hits his partners Lewis at the non-strikers end. The physio is out to attend to Lewis. His mates in the dressing room are in splits, only the West Indians can see the humor in this.

WATCH OUT!



Evin Lewis was floored by friendly fire by Marlon Samuels - don't worry, he's back up again and has a half-century!



WATCH https://t.co/hBNueo3IvY #CWCQ #WIvSCO pic.twitter.com/UviBGGYkPM — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 21, 2018

14:13 IST: SIX! Back-to-back maximums from Lewis off Evans. Lewis is taking the attack to the opposition.

14:12 IST: Four! Short delivery from Evans and Lewis pulls it handsomely for a boundary. %0-run partnership comes up between Lewis and Samuels.

Marlon Samuels and Evin Lewis have a 50 run partnership, building the West Indies recovery from two wickets in the opening three overs. After 16 overs, Windies are 64/2.#WIvSCO LIVE https://t.co/aqWLCpMy5n pic.twitter.com/2FFJdLvdud — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 21, 2018

14:10 IST: West Indies 48/2 (Marlon Samuels 19*, Evin Lewis 17*) in 15 overs against Scotland.

14:05 IST: FOUR! Short and outside off, Samuels stands tall and carves the ball over the fielder at covers for a boundary.

14:00 IST: West Indies are just not being able to score runs at will. Scotland are providing any loose deliveries and it seems like they are adamant on qualifying for the World Cup.

13:53 IST: Good start from Tom Sole. concedes just three runs in his first over.

13:51 IST: Tom Sole introduced in the bowling attack.

13:50 IST: West Indies 27/2 (Marlon Samuels 10*, Evin Lewis 13*) in 10 overs against Scotland.

13:40 IST: FOUR! Bradley Wheal bowls short delivery and Samuels drives it through covers for a boundary.

13:35 IST: FOUR! Alasdair Evans bowls short and wide, Evin Lewis rocks back and slaps the through the covers. Much-needed boundary for West Indies.

13:25 IST: West Indies 12/2 (Marlon Samuels 4*, Evin Lewis 7*) in 5 overs against Scotland

13:23 IST: FOUR! Over-pitched delivery from Safyaan Sharif and Evin Lewis drives it through extra-covers for the first boundary of the innings.

13:20 IST: Four overs gone and West Indies are yet to hit a boundary. Scotland have been brilliant with their bowling, the line and length kept intact.

13:13 IST: Marlon Samuels is the new man in.

13:12 IST: OUT!! Safyaan Sharif gets his second victim for a duck AGAIN! Shai Hope looked to run the ball down to the third-man but managed to edge the ball to the keeper for another comfortable catch. Brilliant bowling from Scotland. West Indies 2/2 in 2.1 overs.

13:06 IST: Safyaan Sharif starts off with a wicket maiden. West Indies 0/1 in the first over.

13:01 IST: Shai Hope is the new batsman in.

13:00 IST: OUT!! Scotland strike in the first ball of the match. Sharif bowled around off and the ball seamed away late. Gayle's feet went nowhere as he tried to poke at the ball and he nicked the ball for the wicket-keeper to take an easy catch. Gayle goes for a duck!!

12:59 IST: Safyaan Sharif is opening the bowling attack for Scotland.

12:58 IST: Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are opening the batting for West Indies.

Here we go! @henrygayle and Evin Lewis take to the field to open the batting for West Indies! A place at #CWC19 is up for grabs!



Follow #WIvSCO LIVE https://t.co/aqWLCpMy5n pic.twitter.com/zoSNAjzLa4 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 21, 2018

12:53 IST: Both teams have arrived for the national anthems.

Time to sing the anthems ahead of one of the most important games of their lives! #CWCQ #WIvSCO pic.twitter.com/U6W6MzJYSZ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 21, 2018

12:45 IST: Paying XIs:

West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

Scotland XI: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

12:35 IST: The stakes are high. A place in the Cricket World Cup 2019 is up for grabs.

The stakes are high. A place at #CWC19 is up for grabs. @westindies and @CricketScotland face off in today's massive Super Six encounter at Harare Sports Club!#CWCQ #WIvSCO pic.twitter.com/qRzi0OXIKB — ICC (@ICC) March 21, 2018

12:30 IST: TOSS: Scotland win toss, opt to field against West Indies in Harare

12:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from the ICC World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Scotland in Harare.