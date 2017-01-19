As It Happened: Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI in Perth

Babar Azam first Pak player to reach 1000 runs in 21 innings

Australia captain Steve Smith led by example, smashing an unbeaten 108 against a sloppy Pakistan to secure his team's seven-wicket victory with five overs to spare in the third one-day international in Perth on Thursday. (Scorecard)

Chasing 264, Australia slumped to 45-2 inside 10 overs before Smith and debutant Peter Handscomb added 183 runs to essentially take the game away.

Pakistan are down 1-2 in the five-match series.