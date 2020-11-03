IPL Live Score, SRH vs MI IPL Score: Sandeep Sharma Sends Back Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock Early
IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Sandeep Sharma dismisses Mumbai openers inside the Powerplay.
SunRisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first. Rohit Sharma has returned to lead Mumbai Indians. Rohit is dismissed early for six, caught by David Warner at mid-off. Quinton de Kock hits Sandeep Sharma for 4, 6, 6 but Sandeep comes back to bowl de Kock on the next ball. SRH have made one change: Priyam Garg comes in for Abhishek Sharma. Mumbai have made three changes: Rohit comes in for Jayant Yadav while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been rested. James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni come in. SRH have everything on the line in the last league game of Indian Premier League 2020 in Sharjah as a victory against MI in this match will book their berth in the last four and eliminate Kolkata Knight Riders, who are currently sitting at No. 4. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between SRH vs MI, Straight From Sharjah
Match 56, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 03, 2020
- 20:28 (IST)WICKET! Suryakumar st Saha b Shahbaz 36 (29)Big wicket!Shahbaz floats this ball outside off stump. Surya had already given himself some room outside off and tried to hit it over the bowler's head.He missed the ball completely and Saha disloged the bails before Surya could ground is backfoot behind the crease.
- 20:25 (IST)MI 81/2 after 11 oversOnly three runs come in Natarajan's second over. The SRH pacer has been very consistent for his team throughout the tournament. He has been made the death-overs specialist but here is proving his worth in the middle overs as well.
- 20:21 (IST)Halfway stage: MI 78/2A four and a six in the 10th over has given MI the momentum going into the second half of the first innings.How many runs will SRH be comfortable chasing?
- 20:19 (IST)SIX!Kishan has hammered this one.Rashid bowls too full there and outside off stump. Kishan thumps that over the bowler's head for six.MI are putting the pressure back on Rashid.
- 20:18 (IST)FOUR!Surya finally nails a sweep for four. Rashid bowls a leg break on middle and off and Surya gets on top of the ball and sweeps it through square leg for four.MI are looking to take risks against Rashid.
- 20:16 (IST)The spinners are building some pressure hereRashid didn't give away a boundary – he ususally doesn't. Shahbaz has given away just 15 from his 2 overs.Six singles come in the ninth over. SRH 65/2.
- 20:10 (IST)Rashid Khan into the attack!Surya is happy to sweep Rashid against the turn. He collects two singles with the shot and gets a couple with a lofted shot over covers.Seven runs come in Rashid's first over as teams go into the first time out with MI 59/2 after 8 overs.
- 20:06 (IST)A good first over by NatarajanT Natarajan has been introduced in the seventh over. He gives away just four singles as SRH build pressure on the MI batsmen.
- 20:00 (IST)End of Powerplay: MI 48/2Those two wickets in the Powerplay should give SRH a lot of confidence. But this is a long batting line-up and SRH need wickets at regular intervals.
- 19:59 (IST)FOUR! FOUR!Surya is unperturbed by the fall of wickets.He cuts spinner Shahbaz Nadeem through point for four and then follows it with another four through the covers.
- 19:56 (IST)MI 39/2 after 5 oversThe wicket of de Kock has brought SRH back into the contest. But they have Ishan Kishan to contend with. This batting line-up of Mumbai has dangerous batsmen at every number.
- 19:55 (IST)WICKET! Quinton de Kock b Sandeep 25 (13)4, 6, 6 and OUT!The knuckle ball, even if misdirected, gets Sandeep the wicket.This ball was floated way outside off and de Kock tries to fetch it form there and drive through the off side.The inside edge off the bat deflects the ball on to the stumps.Big wicket for SRH.
- 19:53 (IST)SIX!De Kock is on fire!Sandeep is bearing the brunt of a rampaging de Kock.Sandeep goes full again, but this time it's right in the "slot" and de Kock pummels it over long-on for another six.This over reads 4, 6, 6 so far
- 19:52 (IST)FOUR! SIX!Full and wide of off stump by Sandeep and de Kock slaps it between the men at mid-off and extra cover for four.The next ball is short and de Kock hits it out of the stadium! It goes sailing over square leg for six.Some hitting, this.
- 19:51 (IST)MI 23/1 after 4 oversSuryakumar looks in great touch and de Kock is in form, too. This is the partnership that SRH will have to break before it flourishes,
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!On the pads and Suryakumar dismisses it from his presence.Holder over pitches it and bowls this one on the leg stump, Surya flicks this over the in field on the leg side, as the ball rolls away to the mid-wicket boundary.
- 19:43 (IST)FOUR!Suryakumar Yadav is off the mark with a four. He drives his first ball through exra cover, even if uppishly for a while, between the men at mid-off and extra cover for four.
- 19:42 (IST)WICKET! Rohit c Warner b Sandeep 4 (7)Rohit had scored 4 off 6 balls and was looking for a release shot. He came down the wicket after giving him room outside his leg stump and Sandeep followed the batsman by bowling at his legs.Rohit get cramped for room but goes on with his lofted drive anyway. The bat turns in his hand and he doesn't get the required elevation to clear Warner at mid-off.SRH have struck!
- 19:40 (IST)Great effort by Abdul Samad!Every run is important in this all-important game, as it is in every game, and Abdul Samad dives full length at mid-wicket boundary to save the ball from touching the boundary ropesIt was a full-length ball on leg stump and de Kock played it through the leg side. A great effort by Samad saved the ball from fetching four runs to Mumbai and kept it down to two.MI 10/0 after 2 overs.
- 19:34 (IST)FOUR!Sandeep begins the over well but strays in line on the fourth ball. He bowls one on leg stump and de Kock flicks it off his pads through mid-wicket for the first four of the match.MI 5/0 after 1 over.
- 19:25 (IST)We're ready for live actionThe SunRisers Hyderabad players are out on the field. Rohit Sharma will open the innings for Mumbai after a brief gap along with Quinton de Kock.Sandeep Sharma will bowl the first over.
- 19:08 (IST)Playing XIsSunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T NatarajanMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni
- 19:00 (IST)Toss: SRH win the toss and elect to bowl firstDavid Warner wins the toss and elects to field.One change for SRH: Priyam Garg is in and Abhishek Sharma goes out.Three changes for MI: Rohit is in for Jayant Yadav. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested. James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni are in the XI.
- 18:59 (IST)Rohit Sharma is back to lead Mumbai Indians!Rohit Sharma is fit again and he is out there for the toss. Great news for Mumbai Indians!
- 18:57 (IST)Toss coming up in a while...SRH need to win this match to make the playoffs. KKR, though, would hope SRH lose as that would clear KKR's path to the playoffs.Here is the preview for the game.
- 18:49 (IST)Pitch ReportThe last five games at Sharjah have been won by the team chasing, says Akash Chopra at the toss.He observes that neither Trent Boult nor Jasprit Bumrah were seen warming up ahead of the match. They are likely to be rested tonight.As for the pitch, it has slowed down compared to the earlier stages of the tournament. Kumar Sangakkara reckons there is more moisture in this pitch when compared with the last match.With the dew coming in, batting second will be easy on this surface.
- 18:41 (IST)We have quite a few bystanders for tonight's match
Waiting for tonight's match like...#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/EBbzgP1EGz— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 3, 2020
- 18:39 (IST)Small ground, flat deck, big hits – will that be the template tonight?
Pitch inspection #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/VSvJ1jHiUv— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 3, 2020
- 18:29 (IST)How SRH prepared for this all-important clash
"For us, it's sort of a quarter final. Everything to play for." - Kane Williamson— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 3, 2020
Watch the preparations as we head into our most important match in #IPL2020!#SRHvMI #OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/jmhvqiUenX
- 18:21 (IST)The Warner family is cheering for their captain!
Good luck tonight @SunRisers and of course @davidwarner31. #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/c5ivNRcMGt— Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) November 3, 2020
- 18:19 (IST)The Mumbai captain looks happy – and why wouldn't he be?Mumbai have already qualified for the playoffs and have ensured a top-two spot for themselves.
MD#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #SRHvMI @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/qKpB6xyanc— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 3, 2020
- 18:08 (IST)Last league game of IPL 2020 – Plenty to play forBoth SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders' campaigns are on the line tonight in Sharjah as SRH take on Mumbai Indians.Mumbai, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed 1, 2 and 3 in the table and all three have already qualified for the playoffs.The fight for the fourth and final spot, currently occupied by KKR with 14 points, is between SRH (12 points) and KKR.SRH (+0.555) have a better net run rate than KKR (-0.214) and a win tonight will book SRH a place in the final four and eliminate KKR.
- 18:00 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final league game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.