SunRisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first. Rohit Sharma has returned to lead Mumbai Indians. Rohit is dismissed early for six, caught by David Warner at mid-off. Quinton de Kock hits Sandeep Sharma for 4, 6, 6 but Sandeep comes back to bowl de Kock on the next ball. SRH have made one change: Priyam Garg comes in for Abhishek Sharma. Mumbai have made three changes: Rohit comes in for Jayant Yadav while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been rested. James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni come in. SRH have everything on the line in the last league game of Indian Premier League 2020 in Sharjah as a victory against MI in this match will book their berth in the last four and eliminate Kolkata Knight Riders, who are currently sitting at No. 4. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between SRH vs MI, Straight From Sharjah