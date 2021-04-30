Story ProgressBack to home
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: Punjab Kings Close In On Victory With Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 Wickets Down
PBKS vs RCB IPL Live Score 2021, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Harpreet Brar claimed the wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to jolt RCB's pursuit of the 180-run target set by PBKS.
PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Harpreet Brar claimed two wickets in two balls for PBKS.© BCCI/IPL
Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers started brilliantly as they bowled tight lines and lengths to keep a lid on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s run-rate. Harpreet Brar emerged as the star bowler who claimed the wickets of Virat Kohli (35 runs off 34 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (0 off 1 ball) on successive deliveries to push RCB on the backfoot. Early on, Riley Meredith produced a brilliant spell to get rid of Devdutt Padikkal. RCB were struggling at 62/3 by the end of the 12th over till the last reports came in, with AB de Villiers and Rajat Patidar in the middle. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 26 Live Cricket Score Between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Match 26, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 30, 2021
Play In Progress
PBKS
179/5 (20.0)
RCB
102/7 (17.0)
Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6
% chance to win
PBKS 99%
RCB 1%
Batsman
Kyle Jamieson
3* (4)
Harshal Patel
2 (3)
Bowler
Ravi Bishnoi
17/2 (4)
Chris Jordan
15/1 (3)
- 22:44 (IST)Wicket!Bishnoi gets Sams. Two in two.RCB 96/7 in 15.5 overs.
- 22:40 (IST)Wicket!Shahbaz Ahmed departs to a Bishnoi delivery, caught by Brar in the mid-wicket region for 8 runs in 11 balls.RCB 96/6 in 15.4 overs.
- 22:34 (IST)Wicket!RCB lose their fifth. Jordan gets Patidar for 31 runs off 30 balls.91/5 in 14.4 overs.
- 22:33 (IST)Brar's big 3!What a day for Brar!
- 22:30 (IST)Four + Six!Patidar breaks shackles with a four and a six in the 14th over.How badly did RCB need those!
- 22:27 (IST)Wicket!Harpreet Brar is having the night of his life.Kohli, Maxwell and ABD falling prey to Brar.RCB 69/4 in 12.1 overs.
- 22:18 (IST)Double-Wicket Maiden!Harpreet has tilted the game on its head.0 runs in the 11th over with the wickets of Kohli and Maxwell.
- 22:16 (IST)Wicket!Harpreet castles Maxwell on the very second ball. Two in two.RCB 62/3 in 10.2 overs. Brar on a hat-trick.
- 22:14 (IST)Wicket!Harpreet dismisses RCB skipper Virat Kohli for 35 runs off 34 balls.RCB 62/2 in 10.1 overs.
- 22:13 (IST)Bishnoi You Beauty!Ravi Bishnoi gives away only 3 runs in the 10 overs.RCB 62/1.
- 22:10 (IST)DRS Review!PBKS's hopeful DRS review against Virat Kohli was cancelled.RCB 59/1 after 9.1 overs.
- 22:01 (IST)RCB /1 In 7.4/1Jordan bowling a superb over. Only 2 off the first four bowls.RCB 48/1 in 7.4 overs.
- 21:56 (IST)Six!Kohli welcomes Brar with a six over the bowler's head.RCB 42/1 in 6.1 overs.
- 21:55 (IST)Powerplay Ends!PBKS keep things tight against Kohli and Patidar.RCB reach 36/1 at the end of the powerplay.
- 21:51 (IST)Four!Patidar hits Meredith on the on-side for a sweetly-timed four.RCB reach 31/1 in 4.5 overs
- 21:47 (IST)RCB 25/1 in 4!RCB have started slowly in the run-chase after losing Padikkal early.25/1 in 4 overs.
- 21:39 (IST)WicketMeredith takes a sweet revenge. Castles Padikkal's leg stump.RCB 19/1 in 2.3 overs.
- 21:38 (IST)Six!Padikkal into the act now. Hits a six off Meredith on the off side.RCB 19/0 in 2.2 overs.
- 21:35 (IST)RCB 12/0 In 2!Shami starts nicely.RCB 12/0 in 2 overs.
- 21:32 (IST)Four!Virat Kohli comes down the track and hits Shami over his head for a four.RCB 11/0 in 1.1 overs.
- 21:31 (IST)RCB 7/0 In 1!Decent start fo both teams.RCB 7/0 after the first over.
- 21:31 (IST)Four!Kohli collects a four with a ball gliding on the leg-side.RCB 6/0 in 0.5 overs.
- 21:26 (IST)We Are Underway!RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are in the middle to face Riley Meredith.Match On!
- 21:15 (IST)RCB Need 180 To Win!PBKS ended strongly as they set a challenging 180-run target for RCB to chase in 20 overs. Skipper KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 91 runs off 57 balls and stitched together a 61-run sixth wicket partnership off 32 balls with Harpreet Brar. They collected 22 runs in the 20th over off Harshal Patel.Earlier Chris Gayle scored 46 runs off 24 balls while Brar pitched in with 25 runs off 17 balls to recover from a patchy start.RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli will have to be at their very best to chase down the target. Stay tined for the run-chase!
- 21:09 (IST)Six!A paddle six by KL Rahul.Rahul on 86 now.
- 21:08 (IST)Four!KL Rahul dismisses Patel for a four on the leg-side through a flick.PBKS 162-5 in 19.2 overs.
- 21:07 (IST)KL Rahul- Orange Cap!KL Rahul has surpassed Shikhar Dhawan in the list of leading run-getters this season.KL Rahul- 312 runsDhawan- 311 runs
- 21:01 (IST)Four!KL Rahul dismisses Patel for a boundary. Huge over in the match.PBKS 150/5 in 18 overs.
- 21:00 (IST)Six!Harshal Patel concedes a six off the very next ball. Harpreet hits him for over the mid-wicket region.PBKS 143/5 in 17.3 overs.
- 20:59 (IST)Four!After a long time in the match, a four is hit by Harpreet.PBKS 137/5 in 17.2 overs.
- 20:57 (IST)PBKS 132/5 In 17!RCB bowlers are keeping it tight with only singles and doubles on offer.PBKS 132/5 in 17 overs.
- 20:51 (IST)RCB Comeback!RCB bowlers have comeback strong here.
- 20:49 (IST)Last 5 Overs!PBKS struggling with five wickets down.But can KL Rahul help his team finish strongly in the last five overs?
- 20:45 (IST)Wicket!Chahal dismisses Shahrukh Khan for a duck. Bowled.PBKS 118/5 in 14.4 overs.
- 20:41 (IST)Wicket!Deepak Hooda falls for five runs in 9 balls to Shahbaz Ahmed.PBKS 116/4 in 14 overs.
- 20:36 (IST)PBKS 113/3 In 13!PBKS rally behind their captain KL RahulReach 113/3 in 13 overs.
- 20:30 (IST)Wicket!Pooran goes for a duck against Jamieson.PBKS 107/3 in 11.3 overs.
- 20:30 (IST)Fifty!KL Rahul scores fifty in 35 balls.What a knock by the captain. PBKS 107/2 in 11.2 overs.
- 20:29 (IST)Six!KL Rahul hits a six off Jamieson on the off-side.Brilliant from the captain. PBKS 106/2 in 11.1 overs.
- 20:24 (IST)Wicket!Sams comes back strong.Dismisses dangerous Gayle for 46 runs off 24 balls. PBKS 99/2 in 9.4 overs.
