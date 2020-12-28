Story ProgressBack to home
ICC Awards 2020 Live Updates: Virat Kohli Named Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Decade
ICC Awards Live Updates: Current India skipper Virat Kohli, former captain MS Dhoni and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are among several Indian players competing for the various honours.
Virat Kohli has been nominated for the player of the decade award across all three formats© AFP
Indian skipper Virat Kohli win the ICC men's ODI Player of the Decade award for his prolific record in the 50-over format. He got the better of former captain MS Dhoni and several other great players. Kohli has been nominated for the player of the decade award across all three formats, while Dhoni is among contenders for ODI men's player of the decade. Ashwin is also competing for men's player of the decade award. Kohli is also among one of the contenders for ICC spirit of cricket award of the decade.
International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards of the Decade 2020 Live Updates
- 14:18 (IST)Virat Kohli wins Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade!Virat Kohli wins his second award as he grabs the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. The Indian skipper has been prolific across three formats in last 10 years and has solid average in ODI, T20 and Test cricket.
- 14:13 (IST)Rashid Khan wins ICC Men's T20I Player of the Award!Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan has grabbed the Player of the Decade award in the shortest format.
- 14:10 (IST)Steve Smith wins the ICC men's Test Player of the Decade award!Australia's run-scoring machine Steve Smith has grabbed the ICC men's Test Player of the Decade award, getting beatging the likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and James Anderson.
- 14:08 (IST)Kohli beats Dhoni to win the ODI men's Player of the Decade award!Kohli is one of the most prolific run-scorer in the 50-over format has won the award beating former India skipper MS Dhoni.
- 14:05 (IST)Virat Kohli win ICC men's ODI Player of the Decade award!Indian skipper Virat Kohli beats his competitors to win the ICC men's ODI Player of the Decade award.
- 13:56 (IST)Nominees for ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade!2011 Winner - MS Dhoni (India)2012 Winner - Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)2013 Winner - Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)2014 Winner - Katherine Brunt (England)2015 Winner - Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)2016 Winner - Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)2017 Winner - Anya Shrubsole (England)2018 Winner - Kane Williamson (New Zealand)2019 Winner - Virat Kohli (India)
- 13:56 (IST)Nominees for ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade!Sophie Devine (New Zealand)Deandra Dottin (West Indies)Alyssa Healy (Australia)Meg Lanning (Australia)Ellyse Perry (Australia)Anya Shrubsole (England)
- 13:55 (IST)Nominees for ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade!Mithali Raj (India)Suzie Bates (New Zealand)Jhulan Goswami (India)Meg Lanning (Australia)Ellyse Perry (Australia)Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)
- 13:50 (IST)Nominees for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade!Virat Kohli (India)Aaron Finch (Australia)Chris Gayle (West Indies)Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)Rohit Sharma (India)Imran Tahir (South Africa)
- 13:49 (IST)Nominees ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade!MS Dhoni (India)Virat Kohli (India)Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)Rohit Sharma (India)Mitchell Starc (Australia)AB de Villiers (South Africa)
- 13:49 (IST)Nominees for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade!Virat Kohli (India)James Anderson (England)Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)Joe Root (England)Yasir Shah (Pakistan)Steve Smith (Australia)Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
- 13:47 (IST)Nominees for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Decade!India's veteran batter Mithali Raj is the only Indian player competing for the top honours in the women's category. Her competitors are Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Sarah Taylor (England) and Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).
- 13:42 (IST)Nominees for Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade!Two Indian players skipper Virat Kohli and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are competing for the top honours. They have some serious challenge from the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Joe Root (England).
- 13:39 (IST)First-of-its-kind award!These are first-of-its-kind award which will honour a player's contribution to the game of cricket over a decade. The players, both men and women, have been nominated in various categories including ODI Player of the Decade, T20I Player of the Decade, among others.
- 13:34 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Awards of the Decade. Current India skipper Virat Kohli, former captain MS Dhoni and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are among several Indian players competing for various honours.
