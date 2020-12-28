Indian skipper Virat Kohli win the ICC men's ODI Player of the Decade award for his prolific record in the 50-over format. He got the better of former captain MS Dhoni and several other great players. Kohli has been nominated for the player of the decade award across all three formats, while Dhoni is among contenders for ODI men's player of the decade. Ashwin is also competing for men's player of the decade award. Kohli is also among one of the contenders for ICC spirit of cricket award of the decade.

