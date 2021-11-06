England vs South Africa Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Hat-Trick Helps South Africa Win; England, Australia In Semis
T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights, ENG vs SA: Pacer Kagiso Rabada took a late hat-trick to help South Africa restrict England to 179/8 in 20 overs and register a convincing 10-run win in their last T20 WC match.
Pacer Kagiso Rabada took a late hat-trick to help South Africa restrict England to 179/8 in 20 overs and register a convincing 10-run win in their last T20 WC match in Sharjah. Needing 14 runs off the last over, Rabada removed Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan on the first three balls of the over to push England on the backfoot. Earlier, openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler started cautiously in their run-chase of 190 but soon found themselves back in the pavilion. While Roy was stretchered off due to a possible calf or hamstring issue, Buttler was removed by Nortje for 26 runs. Jonny Bairstow also departed soon for one run off three balls while Moeen Ali fell for 37 runs off 27 balls. Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Morgan tried their best to upset the bowling attack with attacking shots but to no avail.
Batting first, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram scored brilliant fifties to power their team to 189/2 in 20 overs against England after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to field. Only Moeen Ali and Rashid Khan got into the wickets while the rest of the bowling line-up struggled. Earlier, England made one change as pacer Mark Wood was brought in replacing fast bowler Tymal Mills, while South Africa went in unchanged from the last game. (Scorecard)
Eoin Morgan said during Toss:
"We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew will play a role here, as he saw against Sri Lanka. It's a different challenge to play here, we saw an unbelievable innings from Jos Buttler the other day. We'll have to give our best in every match. One forced change - Mark Wood is in, his first game of the tournament, replaces Tymal Mills."
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Temba Bavuma said during Toss:
"We were looking to bowl as well, but now we need to start well with the bat and then try and defend it. We need to do well in the batting powerplay, lay a foundation and then plan ahead. We're playing the same team."
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
- 23:19 (IST)SA Win By 10 Runs !ENG restricted to 179/8 after 20 overs !Kagiso Rabada took a hattrick in the last over of the match as England fell short by 10 runsLivingstone, Buttler, Malan and Morgan all looked threatening but Rabada has the last laugh as he dismissed three batters on the first three balls of the 20th over when England needed 6 runsStill, SA failed to qualify as ENG and Australia go through to the semis
RESULT | #Proteas WIN BY 10 RUNS
Rabada claimed a final over hat-trick to ensure we end our #T20WorldCup campaign on a positive note
Key contributions from Shamsi (2/24), Pretorius (2/30), vd Dussen (94*) and Markam (52*)
- 23:15 (IST)Hattrick Rabada !Rabada gets Jordan, ENG still need 14 off 3 balls
Woakes
Morgan
Jordan
A hat-trick for Kagiso Rabada #T20WorldCup | #ENGvSA | https://t.co/5QisNAvEL6 pic.twitter.com/5e0r6lIqpN
- 23:12 (IST)Wicket !Morgan departs, ENG still need 14 runs of 4 balls
- 23:11 (IST)Wicket !Woakes departs, ENG still need 14 runs off 5 balls
- 23:10 (IST)ENG need 14 runs off 6 balls !ENG need 14 runs off 6 ballsRabada to bowl the last over
- 23:05 (IST)Wicket !Liam departs, all hopes pinned to skipper Morgan nowENG 165/5 after 18.1 overs
- 23:02 (IST)ENG need 25 runs in 12 balls !Captain Morgan seems to be on fire hereTwo fours in three ballsENG need 25 runs in 12 balls
- 22:56 (IST)Wicket !Malan is dismissed for 33 runs by PretoriusENG 145/3 After 16.2 overs
- 22:50 (IST)Three Sixes On The Trot !Rabada is hit for three sixes on the trot by LivingstoneENG 143/3 after 15.4 overs
- 22:48 (IST)Six !Rabada gets hit for a huge six off Livingstone - 112 m - The longest in the WC so farENG 131/3 after 15.1 overs
- 22:47 (IST)Six !Malan hits Dwaine Pretorius for a huge six over the mid-off regionENG 125/3 after 15 overs
- 22:39 (IST)Four !Malan hits Nortje for a fourENG 116/3 after 16.3 overs
- 22:32 (IST)Six + Wicket !Shamsi takes revenge, claims Ali after being hit for a huge sixENG 110/3 after 12.2 overs
- 22:28 (IST)Four + Six !Ali goes big vs Markram to gather 10 runs in two ballsENG 99/2 after 11.2 overs
- 22:19 (IST)Midway In ENG Innings !England are looking confident here with Ali and Malan at the creaseENG 81/2 after 10 overs
- 22:14 (IST)Match In Balance !England are still in the hunt with a good run-rateSA bowlers needs a couple of more wicketsENG 70/2 after 9 overs
- 22:06 (IST)Wicket !Jonny Bairstow departs to Shamsi for 1 run off 3 ballsENG 59/2 after 6.2 overs
- 21:57 (IST)Wicket !Nortje gets revenge, removes Buttler for 26 runsENG 58/1 after 5.3 overs
- 21:54 (IST)Six !Buttler is in quite sensational form here, hits Nortje for a huge sixENG 56/0 after 5.1 overs
- 21:51 (IST)Roy Injured !Roy has been stretchered off due to a possible hamstring or calf injuryENG 47/0 after 5 overs
- 21:42 (IST)Twin Fours !Rabada is welcomed by Buttler with two back-to-back boundariesENG 30/0 after 3.2 overs
- 21:37 (IST)Four !Buttler ends the over with another fourENG 12/0 after 2 overs
- 21:36 (IST)Four !Roy charges to Nortje and scores a classy fourENG 7/0 after 1.4 overs
- 21:32 (IST)SA Start Well !Maharaj starts with a superb over, concedes only two runsENG 2/0 after 1 over
- 21:28 (IST)ENG Run-Chase Begins !Openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are in the middleSpinner Keshav Maharaj starts proceedings for South AfricaENG 0/0 after 0.1 over
- 21:20 (IST)SA 189/2 After 20 Overs !England need 190 runs to win !Rassie Dussen and Markram scored brilliant half-centuries to guide their team to a formidable scoreOnly Ali and Rashid took one wicket each as the other English bowlers struggled to get goingSA will have to script a win by a huge margin to have a chance at a semis spot
South Africa end up with a score of 189/2.
Which Proteas batter impressed you the most? #T20WorldCup | #ENGvSA | https://t.co/5QisNAvEL6 pic.twitter.com/0ralNVZTUX
- 21:16 (IST)Six !Dussen hits a big six againSA 188/2 after 19.5 overs
- 21:15 (IST)50- Markram !Markram hits Jordan for a huge six to bring his fifty in 24 ballsSA 181/2 after 19.3 overs
- 21:11 (IST)19 overs Up !One Over left nowSA 173/2 after 19 overs
- 21:09 (IST)Six !Markram hits Wood for a huge sixSA 168/2 after 18.3 overs
- 21:06 (IST)Four !Dussen ends Jordan's good over with a superb fourSA 160/2 after 18 overs
- 21:00 (IST)SA 150/2 In 17 Overs !150 is up for South Africa in 17 oversDussen and Markram could add a late flourish to propel the team near 200 runs
- 20:55 (IST)Big Over - 21 Runs !Dussen and Markram get three sixes in Woakes' overSA 139/2 after 16 overs
- 20:50 (IST)Back-To-Back Six !Woakes gets hit for another six by DussenDussen has reached 73 runs off 47 ballsSA 130/2 after 15.2 overs
- 20:49 (IST)Six !Dussen is carrying all of SA's hopes here as he hits a huge six off WoakesSA 118/2 after 15.1 overs
- 20:36 (IST)Six !Dussen hits Wood on the leg-side for a huge sixSA 103/2 after 13 overs
- 20:31 (IST)50 Up For Dussen !Der Dussen reached a superb fifty in 37 ballsSA 92/2 after 12.1 overs
- 20:28 (IST)Wicket !De Kock is dismissed by Rashid, England have a foot in the game nowSA 86/2 after 11.2 overs
- 20:23 (IST)Midway In SA Innings !SA's Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen have steadied the ship after opener Reeza Hendricks early wicketSA 73/1 after 10 overs
- 20:13 (IST)Four !Van der Dussen ends Jordan's over with a superb fourSA 65/1 after 9 overs