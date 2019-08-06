 
West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma Rested, India Opt To Bowl Against West Indies

Updated:06 August 2019 21:16 IST
Live Cricket Score: West Indies vs India 3rd T20I: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl against West Indies in the 3rd T20I.

Live Score, WI vs IND 3rd T20I: India had defeated West Indies in the second T20I. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl against West Indies in the 3rd T20 International in Guyana. India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after victories in the back-to-back matches at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida last weekend. India will be looking to complete a whitewash over the West Indies in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series when the two teams clash in the final match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. Captain Virat Kohli has already said that the Indian team will looking to experiment and "bring few guys in" for the final match of the T20I series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between ​WI vs IND 3rd T20I, straight from Providence Stadium in Guyana.

  • 21:13 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    WI openers arrive!

    West Indies openers Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis arrive! Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens bowling attack.
  • 21:11 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Players are out!

    Players are out in the middle! 
  • 20:57 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    WI playing XI!

    Here is WI playing XI! 


  • 20:54 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Rohit Sharma rested!

    Here is India's playing XI for the 3rd T20I! 


  • 20:48 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    India win toss, opt to bowl!

    India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl against West Indies. 
  • 20:41 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Toss at 8:45!

    Good news coming in from Guyana as there will be a toss at 8:45pm and the match will start at 9:10pm. It will be a full 20-over game. 
  • 20:37 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Chahar to make a debut!

    Leg spinner Rahul Chahar is all set for a T20 debut in today's match!
  • 20:31 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Another inspection!

    Umpires are out in the middle and another inspection is on in Guyana!
  • 20:07 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Next inspection at 8:30!

    There will be another inspection at 8:30pm. Stay tuned for more updates.
  • 20:00 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Pollard meets young fan!

    When West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard met his young fan!

  • 19:49 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Inspection on!

    Umpires are out in the middle for an inspection! They are walking around to see how much the outfield is wet.
  • 19:35 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Delayed start expected!

    It has been 5 minutes since scheduled toss time in Guyana. We might see a delayed start.
  • 19:26 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Covers coming-off!

    GOOD NEWS: Sun is out and covers are coming-off. It has stopped raining in Guyana!
  • 19:26 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Pitch report!

    Daren Ganga, in his pitch report, explains that batsmen won't be able to score runs freely on this pitch having a tinge of grass. "140 is the average first innings score here. The conditions, however, are still overcast," he adds.
  • 19:15 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    It's raining!

    It's raining in Guyana and we can expect a delay in toss.
  • 19:07 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Record alert!

    Shikhar Dhawan is 47 runs behind completing 1,000 T20 runs!
  • 18:55 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Windies expect another impressive show from Cottrell!

    West Indies must be expecting many such salute celebrations from Sheldon Cottrell!
  • 18:53 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Are you ready?

    Guyana seems to be set for T20 drama!
  • 18:52 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

  • 18:50 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Stage set!

    The stage is set for a high-voltage encounter between India and West Indies in Guyana! However, the place is under a cloud cover.
  • 18:46 (IST)Aug 06, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good evening! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of West Indies vs India 3rd T20I of the three-match series.
    Topics mentioned in this article
    Now Trending

