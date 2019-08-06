West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma Rested, India Opt To Bowl Against West Indies
Live Cricket Score: West Indies vs India 3rd T20I: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl against West Indies in the 3rd T20I.
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl against West Indies in the 3rd T20 International in Guyana. India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after victories in the back-to-back matches at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida last weekend. India will be looking to complete a whitewash over the West Indies in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series when the two teams clash in the final match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. Captain Virat Kohli has already said that the Indian team will looking to experiment and "bring few guys in" for the final match of the T20I series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between WI vs IND 3rd T20I, straight from Providence Stadium in Guyana.
- 20:57 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
WI playing XI!Here is WI playing XI!
3rd T20I. West Indies XI: E Lewis, S Narine, N Pooran, K Pollard, S Hetmyer, C Brathwaite, R Powell, K Paul, F Allen, S Cottrell, O Thomas https://t.co/3ug8TDV6DC #WIvInd— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019
- 20:54 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
Rohit Sharma rested!Here is India's playing XI for the 3rd T20I!
3rd T20I. India XI: KL Rahul, S Dhawan, V Kohli, R Pant, M Pandey, K Pandya, W Sundar, D Chahar, B Kumar, R Chahar, N Saini https://t.co/3ug8TDV6DC #WIvInd— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019
- 20:48 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
India win toss, opt to bowl!India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl against West Indies.
Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the West Indies.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/AKGAZGKlK6— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019
- 20:37 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
Chahar to make a debut!Leg spinner Rahul Chahar is all set for a T20 debut in today's match!
Rahul Chahar makes his T20I debut for #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/U26ZIAZha0— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019
- 20:07 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
Next inspection at 8:30!There will be another inspection at 8:30pm. Stay tuned for more updates.
UPDATE - It has stopped raining and the next inspection will take place at 11 AM local, 8.30 PM IST.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/iaqO3vPBgI— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019
- 20:00 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
Pollard meets young fan!When West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard met his young fan!
Always a special moment when a young fan gets to meet his favourite player! #WIRally #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/kuvOCGsf7Q— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 6, 2019
- 18:55 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
Windies expect another impressive show from Cottrell!West Indies must be expecting many such salute celebrations from Sheldon Cottrell!
#WIvIND— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 5, 2019
Catch the highlights from the 2nd T20I v India.#WIvIND #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame
https://t.co/bzroS1Iqp3 pic.twitter.com/Vey5BUvhEc
- 18:53 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
Are you ready?Guyana seems to be set for T20 drama!
Guyana! T20 action is coming your way! Are you ready!— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 6, 2019
Join us tomorrow for more T20I action!
: 10:30 A.M./ 9:30 A.M. Jamaica
: Willow TV/ ESPN
: https://t.co/6TUKc2hD7J pic.twitter.com/9Nq3z2aGwL
- 18:52 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
India lead by 2-0!India, after taking an unassailable lead of 2-0, may test their bench strength against West Indies.
Play has been called off due to rain. We win by 22 runs (DLS) and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three match T20I series.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ijcicFwsq3— BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2019
- 18:52 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
- 18:50 (IST)Aug 06, 2019
Stage set!The stage is set for a high-voltage encounter between India and West Indies in Guyana! However, the place is under a cloud cover.
Guyana under a cloud cover at the moment— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019
Let there be some sunshine #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/C7r3HSLtvB