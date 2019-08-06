India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl against West Indies in the 3rd T20 International in Guyana. India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after victories in the back-to-back matches at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida last weekend. India will be looking to complete a whitewash over the West Indies in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series when the two teams clash in the final match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. Captain Virat Kohli has already said that the Indian team will looking to experiment and "bring few guys in" for the final match of the T20I series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between ​WI vs IND 3rd T20I, straight from Providence Stadium in Guyana.