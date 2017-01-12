 
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 1 in Johannesburg

Updated: 12 January 2017 13:56 IST

Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the first day of the third Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Thursday.

Live Cricket Score: South Africa look for clean sweep in Amla 100th Test

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday, a match that sees Hashim Amla earn his 100th cap for the home side. Catch all the live cricket score and live updates of the match here: (LIVE SCORECARD | SCHEDULE)

The Wanderers wicket is expected to be seamer-friendly and with decent cloud-cover expected throughout the Test, batsmen can expect a lively surface as South Africa look to complete a clean-sweep of the series.

South Africa have handed a debut to 24-year-old seamer Duane Olivier, the leading wicket-taker in domestic four-day cricket, in the place of spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Live Score: South Africa vs Sri Lanka

8.5
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

No run.

8.4
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

Another nervous push and miss outside off by Elgar. Beautiful bowling by Lakmal.

8.3
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

Once again there was a near outside edge. Lakmal angles across a good length ball around off, shaping away, Elgar initially looks to play at it but then withdraws his bat at the last moment.

8.2
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

Almost an outside edge! Back of a length delivery on off, nipping away, Elgar remains back, has a lazy push inside the line and misses.

8.1
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

Slightly short in length on middle, jumping onto the batsman, Elgar gets on his toes and defends it to the off side.

7.6
1

Nuwan Pradeep to Dean Elgar

Gets forward and pushes it towards the cover region for a quick single.

7.5
1

Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Craig Cook

Goes further up with his length, lands it very full and gets it to nip back in, Cook inside edges his flick to long leg for a run.

7.4
0

Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Craig Cook

Lands it full and outside off, shaping away, an easy leave for Stephen.

7.3
0

Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Craig Cook

Bouncer but it's directionless. Down the leg side and Cook sways away from the line of fire.

7.2
0

Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Craig Cook

Good length delivery outside off, seaming away, Cook allows it through to the keeper.

7.1
2

Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Craig Cook

Fuller and straighter, Cook eases it off his pads past short leg and collects a couple of runs.

6.6
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

Full and outside off, angling away, it's left alone by Dean.

6.5
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

Way wide outside off this time, Elgar has a comfortable leave.

6.4
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

Inviting length this, outside off, there to be driven, Elgar has decided not to play at it.

6.3
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.

6.2
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

Appeal for a catch! Lakmal bowls it on a good length around off and gets it to move back sharply into the batsman, Elgar tries defending it from the crease but it beats the inside edge and brushes the flap of the back pad. There is an appeal for a catch but the umpire shakes his head. Mathews thinks and thinks about reviewing it but he doesn't have all the day to do it. Timed out eventually. He never was convinced though. Good call, the replays confirm the source of the sound to be the flap of the back pad. No inside edge.

6.1
0

Suranga Lakmal to Dean Elgar

Full and outside off, left alone.

5.6
0

Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Craig Cook

Nearly edges it! Superb delivery by Pradeep, keeps it full and outside off, inviting the drive from the batsman, Cook tries doing it but it curls away to beat the outside edge. Terrific over.

5.5
0

Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Craig Cook

Full and on off, angling in, Cook gets forward a bit and pushes it to covers.

5.4
0

Nuwan Pradeep to Stephen Craig Cook

The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.

Poll of the day

