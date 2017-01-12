South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 1 in Johannesburg

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday, a match that sees Hashim Amla earn his 100th cap for the home side. Catch all the live cricket score and live updates of the match here: (LIVE SCORECARD | SCHEDULE)

The Wanderers wicket is expected to be seamer-friendly and with decent cloud-cover expected throughout the Test, batsmen can expect a lively surface as South Africa look to complete a clean-sweep of the series.

South Africa have handed a debut to 24-year-old seamer Duane Olivier, the leading wicket-taker in domestic four-day cricket, in the place of spinner Keshav Maharaj.