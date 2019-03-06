South Africa will look to extend their lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, who have been in miserable form in the ODI format. Having won the first ODI in Johannesburg by eight wickets, South Africa will be aiming to extend their winning run against a struggling Sri Lanka. Winning the toss in the first ODI, the host bowled Sri Lanka out for 231 runs. Imran Tahir (3/26) and Lungi Ngidi (3/60) were the key wicket-takers for South Africa. Kusal Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with 60 runs. In reply, South Africa chased down the 232-run target in 38.3 overs. Captain Faf-du-Plessis remained unbeaten on 112 from 114 balls. Whereas, wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock made 81 runs from 72 balls. The Sri Lankan bowlers failed to make an impact. Vishwa Fernando and Akila Dananjaya picked a wicket apiece for Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)
South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi
Sri Lanka (From): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Avishka Fernando, Priyamal Perera, Angelo Perera
- 18:39 (IST)Mar 06, 2019David Miller is the new batsman at the crease.
SA 178/4 after 28 overs. Mulder just lost his wicket to V Fernando for 17. Miller (1*) is in with Faf (31*). #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/VbQz8KxGMu— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 6, 2019
- 18:05 (IST)Mar 06, 2019De Kock top-edges the short ball from Thisara Perera as wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella takes an easy catch. De Kock is dismissed for 94 off 70 balls. South Africa are 131/2 in 20.3 overs.
Oh no! Quinny skies the ball off a top edge and the keeper takes it. He's gone for 94 (70 balls). SA 131/2 (20.3 ovs).— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 6, 2019
New man in is Rassie van der Dussen.#ProteaFire #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/S9QERNvqsB
- 17:35 (IST)Mar 06, 2019Malinga strikes! Hendricks finds the fielder at fine leg. He departs for 29. South Africa are 91/1 after 14.3 overs.
WICKET. Breakthrough for Sri Lanka. Malinga gets Hendricks for 29, he's caught at fine-leg by Akila Dhananjaya.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 6, 2019
SA 91/1 (14.3 ovs).
Faf du Plessis is the new man in.#SAvSL#ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/DdHekicCwF
- 17:32 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
12 overs gone, South Africa are 83 without loss. De Kock 55, Hendricks 26*. RR 6.91.#ProteaFire #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/8QWiW2u262— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 6, 2019
- 17:11 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
A boundary by De Kock brings up the 50 for South Africa. SA 51/0 after 7 overs. De Kock 34, Hendricks 16*. RR 7.28.#ProteaFire #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/pCoAD10ePh— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 6, 2019