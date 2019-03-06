 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

SA vs SL 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: South Africa Four Down, Faf Du Plessis Key

Updated: 06 March 2019 18:52 IST

Live Cricket Score: SA vs SL 2nd ODI: South Africa lead the five-match series 1-0.

SA vs SL 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: South Africa Four Down, Faf Du Plessis Key
Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Lungi Ngidi picked 3 wickets in the 1st ODI. © AFP

South Africa will look to extend their lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, who have been in miserable form in the ODI format. Having won the first ODI in Johannesburg by eight wickets, South Africa will be aiming to extend their winning run against a struggling Sri Lanka. Winning the toss in the first ODI, the host bowled Sri Lanka out for 231 runs. Imran Tahir (3/26) and Lungi Ngidi (3/60) were the key wicket-takers for South Africa. Kusal Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with 60 runs. In reply, South Africa chased down the 232-run target in 38.3 overs. Captain Faf-du-Plessis remained unbeaten on 112 from 114 balls. Whereas, wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock made 81 runs from 72 balls. The Sri Lankan bowlers failed to make an impact. Vishwa Fernando and Akila Dananjaya picked a wicket apiece for Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Teams:

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka (From): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Avishka Fernando, Priyamal Perera, Angelo Perera

Live Score Updates Between SA vs SL 2nd ODI, straight from Supersport Park, Centurion

  • 18:47 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    South Africa are 190/4.
  • 18:44 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    29 overs have been bowled. South Africa are 187/4. Du Plessis is batting on 36 from 41 balls and Miller is batting on 5 runs.
  • 18:39 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    David Miller is the new batsman at the crease.


  • 18:38 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Vishwa Fernando strikes! Mulder is bowled. South Africa lose their fourth wicket. They are 176/4 after 27 overs.


  • 18:28 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    At the halfway stage, South Africa are 164/3. 
  • 18:26 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    24 overs have been bowled. South Africa are 159/3. Du Plessis is batting on 14 and Mulder is unbeaten on 16.
  • 18:18 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Wiaan Mulder is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 18:17 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Perera strikes again. Van Der Dussen is caught by Kasun Rajitha at deep mid-wicket. South Africa are 137/3 in 22.2 overs. 
  • 18:13 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    South Africa are 136/2. 
  • 18:06 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Rassie van der Dussen is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 18:05 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    De Kock top-edges the short ball from Thisara Perera as wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella takes an easy catch. De Kock is dismissed for 94 off 70 balls. South Africa are 131/2 in 20.3 overs.  
  • 18:03 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    South Africa are 131/1. De Kock is batting on 94 off 67; Du Plessis on 5 from 12.
  • 18:01 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    De Kock pulls Dhananjaya de Silva towards the deep mid-wicket region.
  • 17:58 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    South Africa are 116/1. De Kock is batting on 79 while Du Plessis is unbeaten on 5.
  • 17:49 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    100 comes up for South Africa in 16.3 overs. De Kock pulls Malinga towards deep fine leg to get his 13th boundary.
  • 17:42 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    South Africa are 97/1.
  • 17:38 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Faf du Plessis is the new batsman at the crease.
  • 17:35 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Malinga strikes! Hendricks finds the fielder at fine leg. He departs for 29. South Africa are 91/1 after 14.3 overs.


  • 17:32 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
  • 17:29 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    After 12 overs, South Africa are 83/0. De Kock is batting on 55 and Hendricks on 26.
  • 17:17 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    South Africa are 75/0. De Kock is batting on 54 and Hendricks is unbeaten on 19. 
  • 17:15 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    South Africa are 72/0 after nine overs. De Kock reaches 53 from 36 balls. He has now hit back-to-back fifties.
  • 17:11 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
  • 17:04 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Fifty comes up for South Africa in seven overs. They are 51/0. De Kock batting on 34, Hendricks on 16.
  • 17:00 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Hendricks hits Kasun Rajitha towards the deep extra-cover region. 
  • 16:58 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Six overs have been bowled. South Africa are 42/0.
  • 16:53 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    10 runs came from the fifth over. South Africa are 37/0. De Kock batting on 26, and Hendricks on 11.
  • 16:48 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    South Africa are 27/0 after four overs.
  • 16:40 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    De Kock hits four boundaries in the second over. South Africa are 17/0 after two overs.
  • 16:38 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    De Kock hits the first boundary towards deep cover.
  • 16:35 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    End of the first over. South Africa are 1/0.
  • 16:35 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock will open the batting for South Africa. While Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga will bowl the first over. 
  • 16:28 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Players from both the teams have lined up for their respective national anthems.
  • 16:26 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Here is Sri Lanka's playing XI: 

    Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando
  • 16:26 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Here is the playing XI for South Africa: 

    Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
  • 16:22 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl.
  • 16:21 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Centurion.
    Comments
    Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Faf du Plessis Quinton de Kock Kusal Mendis Akila Dananjaya SuperSport Park, Centurion South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 24 February 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.