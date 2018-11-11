India vs Pakistan, Live Score ICC Women's World T20: Jittery Pakistan Set India 134-Run Target

India began their ICC Women's World T20 campaign with a bang by registering a 34-run victory over World No.2 New Zealand. Now, the Indian women's team face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second group match of the tournament on Sunday. With captain Harmanpreet Kaur in scintillating form, World No.5, India would like to set the record straight after losing to Pakistan in the 2016 Women's World T20 at home. Since that loss in Delhi, India have won all the three encounters against Pakistan.

Live Updates Between India vs Pakistan ICC Women's T20 World Cup, straight from Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Innings break - India need 134 runs to win from 120 balls.

22:02 IST: RUN OUT! Wicket on the final delivery of the innings and Pakistan end up scoring 133 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

21:57 IST: OUT! Another wicket for India. Aliya Riaz tries to go over the top but fails to connect the ball. Misses it completely. Tanya Bhatia does the rest behind the stumps. Poonam Yadav gets her first wicket of the match. PAKW 130-5 after 18.3 overs.

21:53 IST: OUT! Another one bites the dust. This time its well set Nida Dar who walks back after scoring 52 runs. Hits the ball straight into the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur. Dayalan Hemalatha gets her second wicket of the match. PAKW 130-5 after 18.3 overs.

21:51 IST: OUT! Trying to up the scoring rate Bismah Maroof hits the ball straight into the hands of Veda Krishnamurthy at long on. Dayalan Hemalatha gets her first wicket of the match, Maroof walks back after scoring 54 runs. PAKW 124-4 after 18.1 overs.

21:49 IST: After 18 overs Pakistan have 124 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets. Both Bismah Maroof (54) and Nida Dar (46) are batting beautifully at the moment. How much can they score in the final 12 deliveries?

21:45 IST: 50 for Bismah Maroof! What an incredible knock this has been from the 27-year-old. Scores her seventh fifty in T20I cricket. What an occasion to score a half century. Maroof has taken her team out of trouble along with Nida Dar. PAKW 109-3 after 16.3 overs.

21:39 IST: FOUR! FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Bismah Maroof. Brilliant timing on both the occasions from the left-hander. Guides the fourth ball of Arundhati Reddy's over towards third man region. On the very next delivery plays a cheeky shot over the wicket keeper to collect four more runs. 100 comes up for Pakistan as well with the consecutive boundaries. PAKW 105-3 after 15.5 overs.

21:33 IST: FOUR! Bismah Maroof goes inside out and collects a boundary. Brilliant timing on that occasion from the left-hander. Comes down the track and hits over the in-field to collect her second boundary of the match. PAKW 90-3 after 14.2 overs.

21:26 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Bismah Maroof (26) and Nida Dar (32). Both have batted beautifully for Pakistan after the their team lost three wickets in quick succession. PAKW 81-3 after 13.2 overs.

21:21 IST: SIX! Nida Dar is now looking confident out in the middle. This time slog sweeps Deepti Sharma towards deep square leg to collect her first six of the match. PAKW 72-3 after 12 overs.

21:17 IST: Dropped and Four! Poor fielding effort from Veda Krishnamurthy at the boundary line. Nida Dar comes down the track against Radha Yadav and hits the ball to long off. Fails to time the ball. Veda Krishnamurthy at the boundary line drops a straight forward chance. The ball also rolls over to the fence. PAKW 61-3 after 10.5 overs.

21:10 IST: 50 up for Pakistan! Bismah Maroof hits the ball through extra covers for a single and Pakistan reach the 50-run mark in 9.3 overs for the loss of three wickets.

21:06 IST: Expensive over from Arundhati Reddy comes to an end. Eight runs from it. Poonam Yadav will continue from the other end. PAKW 40-3 after 8 overs.

20:59 IST: RUN OUT! Another horrible mix-up between the Pakistan batters out in the middle. Bismah Maroof after initially calling for a run, bails out at the last moment. Skipper Javeria Khan was half way down the pitch. Radha Yadav at point, throws the ball straight into the hands of bowler Poonam Yadav and she does the rest. PAKW 30-3 after 6.2 overs.

20:56 IST: FOUR! Another boundary behind the stumps for Pakistan. This time its skipper Javeria Khan who plays the ball late. Places the ball beautifully. Fielder at short third man had no chance to curt that off.

20:54 IST: FOUR! Bismah Maroof collects her first boundary of the match. Dayalan Hemalatha bowls on the pads and Maroof hits the ball fine to collect four runs. PAKW 24-2 after 5.2 overs.

20:50 IST: Review from India! Original decision is not not from the umpire. The appeal is for caught behind from India but replay clearly shows that there was not bat involved. Javeria Khan survives. India loose their review. PAKW 20-2 after 5 overs.

20:42 IST: RUN OUT! Terrible running between the wickets from Omaima Sohail. Misjudges the run after hitting the ball on the off side. Direct hit from Jemimah Rodrigues and Omaima walks back after scoring just three runs. PAKW 10-2 after 3.3 overs.

20:37 IST: Tight first over from Radha Yadav comes to an end. Four singles from it. Arundhati Reddy will continue from the other end. PAKW 4-1 after 2 overs.

20:33 IST: OUT! Wicket in the first over for Arundhati Reddy. Dismisses Ayesha Zafar on the final ball of her first over. Arundhati bowls outside the line of the off stump and Ayesha edges the ball straight into the hands of Veda Krishnamurthy at first slip. PAKW 0-1 after 1 over.

20:29 IST: Openers Ayesha Zafar and Javeria Khan are out in the middle for Pakistan. Arundhati Reddy will start the proceedings for India. Here we go!

20:21 IST: Both teams are out at the centre along with match officials for the national anthems. We are minutes away from the start.

20:10 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

India Women: Taniya Bhatia(w), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan(c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sana Mir, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz(w), Anam Amin

20:00 IST: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan

19:50 IST: Here's a look at the pitch for today's match.

19:45 IST: Both teams have arrived at the stadium for the high voltage clash.

19:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the ICC Women's World T20 Group B match between India and Pakistan from the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost by a comprehensive 52-run margin to Australia in their tournament opener on Friday. There were many positive takeaways from India's tournament opener. Jemimah Rodrigues, 18, played a calculated innings en route her fourth T20I half-century and kept rotating the strike while Harmanpreet made mince meat of the New Zealand bowlers.The Providence Stadium track proved to be helpful for the slow bowlers as India used Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemlatha, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav to good effect.

The spinners accounted for eight of the nine New Zealand wickets with seamer Arundhati Reddy picking up one wicket. Against Pakistan, India might be tempted to use a second seamer in either Mansi Joshi or Pooja Vastrakar. The Pakistan women's team has some quality players in skipper Javeria Khan, veteran spinner Sana Mir and all-rounder Bismah Maroof.

Pakistan could not get the momentum they were looking for in their run chase of 153 as not a single batter could cross the individual score of 30. Bismah Maroof, 26, was the top-scorer for her team. The bowlers also leaked runs as Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healey took them to the cleaners with a 72-run stand. Sana Mir's off-day (0/32 in 4 overs) was one of the factors for Pakistan not being able to contain Australia during the initial overs.

