India vs New Zealand, Live Score ICC Women's World T20: India Lose Openers vs New Zealand

Updated: 09 November 2018 20:55 IST

Live Score, India vs New Zealand ICC Women's World T20: India have never won the Women's World T20 in their previous five attempts.

India vs New Zealand, Live Score ICC Women's World T20
ICC Women's World T20: Lea Tahuhu dismissed both the Indian openers early. © Twitter

A young Indian squad will aim to emerge from the shadows of a winless past when it launches its bid for a maiden title with a tough opener against New Zealand in the first standalone Women's World T20 starting at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday. India have not been very competitive in the shortest format compared to the 50-over game in which they scripted a path-breaking moment last year when they reached the World Cup final. In the end, nerves got the better of them and they lost the title clash to England after being in complete control at one stage.

Live Updates Between India vs New Zealand ICC Women's World T20, straight from the Providence Stadium in Guyana

20:48 IST: OUT! Hayley Jensen takes an absolute blinder in the deep. Short pitched delivery from Lea Tahuhu and Smriti Mandhana goes after that one. Times it superbly but Jensen takes a stunning catch at the boundary line. Mandhana walks back after scoring just 2 runs. Both the openers are now back in the pavilion for India. Tahuhu grabs her second wicket of the match. IND 22-2 after 3.5 overs.

20:46 IST: FOUR! Beautifully driven from Jemimah Rodrigues. Wide delivery outside off stump from Lea Tahuhu and Rodrigues pounces onto that one. Places the ball perfectly between the point and the cover fielder to collect her first boundary of the match. 

20:41 IST: Terrific over from Lea Tahuhu comes to an end. Five runs and a wicket from it. Another bowling change for New Zealand. Leigh Kasperek replaces Jess Watkin at the other end. IND 14-1 after 2 overs.

20:36 IST: OUT! Spot on from Lea Tahuhu. Length delivery from Tahuhu nips back just in, hits the pads of Taniya Bhatia and goes on to hit the top of off stump. India lose their first wicket. Taniya walks back after scoring 9 runs. IND 9-1 after 1.1 overs.

20:34 IST: Two boundaries and a single from Jess Watkin's first over of the match. Lea Tahuhu will share the new ball with Watkin from the other end. IND 9-0 after 1 over.

20:31 IST: FOUR! India and Taniya Bhatia are off the mark with a boundary. On the pads from Jess Watkin and Bhatia clips the ball fine on the leg side to collect the first boundary of the match. IND 4-0 after 0.1 overs.

20:30 IST: Openers Taniya Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle to start for India. Off spinner Jess Watkin will start the proceedings for the New Zealand. Here we go! 

20:24 IST: Both teams are out at the centre along with the match officials for the national anthems. We are minutes away from the start!

20:12 IST: Playing XI for both the teams!

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Anna Peterson, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite(c), Katey Martin(wk), Maddy Green, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu

20:00 IST: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and elects to bat against New Zealand. 

19:50 IST: Both teams warming up ahead of the start of the match.

19:40 IST: What a moment for Dayalan Hemalatha!

19:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the opening match of the ICC Women's World T20 between India and New Zealand from the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and recently-appointed coach Ramesh Powar insist that the team has learnt from that final loss and the presence of youngsters, including six World Cup debutants, makes the squad "fearless". India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts with their best result, a semifinal appearance, coming in 2009 and 2010.

This is the first standalone World T20 for women after being held alongside the men's event in the past editions. In the lead-up to the World T20, India have hit good form, beating hosts Sri Lanka before blanking Australia A at home. What should give them additional confidence going into the opener is the wins against reigning champions West Indies and England in the warm-up matches.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Harriet Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.

Comments
India vs West Indies, Highlights 2nd T20I: India Beat Windies By 71 Runs To Clinch Three-Match Series 2-0
India vs West Indies, Highlights 1st T20I: Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya Guide India To 5-Wicket Victory Against Windies
English Premier League 2018, Bournemouth vs Manchester United Highlights: Marcus Rashford Scores Late As Manchester United Beat Bournemouth 2-1
India vs West Indies, Highlights 5th ODI: India Beat Windies By 9 Wickets, Win ODI Series 3-1
India vs West Indies, Highlights 4th ODI: India Crush Windies By 224 Runs To Take 2-1 Series Lead
