India vs Ireland, Live Score ICC Women's World T20: India Start To Defend 146-Run Target vs Ireland

Veteran Indian opener Mithali Raj (51) scored her 17th half-century as India posted 145/6 against Ireland in the Group B match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Asked to bat, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana (33) forged a 67-run opening wicket stand to get India to a good start. Later, Jemmimah Rodrigues (18) and Deepti Sharma (11 not out) scored quick runs to help India post a decent total. For Ireland, Kim Garth was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2 for 22. India, who are currently on a two-match win on a trot will qualify for the semi-final if they can manage to defeat the Irish side. ( Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

22:40 IST: WICKET! Deepti Sharma provides India with their first breakthrough as Gaby Lewis departs for 9, Ireland 27 for 1 in 5.1 overs.

22:37 IST: Boundary! Clare Shillington smashes the full-toss from Mansi Joshi to the fence. Ireland 27 for no loss after 4.4 overs, need 119 runs to win.

22:34 IST: Boundary! Juicy full-toss from Radha Yadav and Clare Shillington smashes the ball towards off side to find the fence. Ireland 20/0 after 4 overs, need 126 more runs to win.

22:30 IST: Maiden over from Mansi Joshi, Ireland 13 for no loss after 3 overs. Ireland need 133 runs to win.

22:26 IST: Eight runs from the over, India 13 for no loss after 2 overs.

22:21 IST: Boundary! First four for Ireland, comes from the bat of Gaby Lewis. Brilliant front foot pull shot. Ireland 5/0 after 1 over. Radha Yadav to bowl the second over from the other end.

22:18 IST: Irish openers Clare Shillington and Gaby Lewis walk out in the centre. Young Mansi Joshi to begin the proceedings for India.

22:05 IST: End of innings - India manage to score 145 runs at the loss of six wickets against Ireland.

22:03 IST: RUN-OUT! Hemlatha departs for 4, India 143/6 in 19.4 overs.

21:57 IST: WICKET! Mithali Raj edges the delivery from Garth as the wicket-keeper takes a straight forward catch. India 133/5 in 18.3 overs, Deepti Sharma is the new batter in.

21:55 IST: 17th T20I half-century for Mithali Raj, comes in 54 deliveries. She had two lucky escape in that knock there. Six runs from the over India 131/4 in 18 overs.

21:52 IST: WICKET! Veda Krishnamurthy departs for 9 as India lose their fourth wicket for 127 runs. Brilliant piece of bowling from Lucy OReilly to find the blockhole.

21:50 IST: Seven runs from the over, India 125 for three after 17 overs.

21:45 IST: WICKET! Harmpreet probably got a bit carried away on that one, and pays her price. She was looking to find the fence from the full-toss delivery by Richardson. India 116/3 after 15.3 overs.

21:43 IST: SIX! Harmanpreetkaur dances down the ground to hit a maximum over long-on.

21:41 IST: India 109 for 2 after 15 overs.

21:38 IST: STUMPED! Jemmimah Rodrigues dances down the ground as the wide delivery from Laura Delany does the trick. India lose their second wicket for 107 runs in 14.3 overs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the new batter in.

21:35 IST: Boundary! Jemmimah Rodrigues finds the boundary from a delivery by Lara Maritz as India reach the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs.

21:32 IST: Boundary! Mithali Raj opens the face of the bat and hits the short delivery from Laura Delany towards the fence. India 94/1 after 13 overs.

21:29 IST: Dropped! Mithali Raj survives again, this time on 39 runs.

21:28 IST: Five byes, Lucy OReilly misses everything as the ball goes past Mary Waldron to find the fence. India 87/1 after 12 overs.

21:18 IST: WICKET! Smriti Mandhana was looking to go over the top, missed the delivery from Kim Garth completely as it rattles the stumps. India 67 for 1 after 10 overs. Jemmimah Rodrigues is the new batter in.

21:16 IST: Boundary! Slower ball from Kim Garth, Mithali Raj knows there is no one there at the boundary, just makes a deft touch to find the fence.

21:10 IST: Boundary! Mithali Raj opens the face of the bat, guides the ball to the vacant area. India 56 for no loss after 8 overs.

21:05 IST: SIX! Smriti Mandhana walks down the ground to hit her first maximum of the match, India reach the 50 run mark in the seventh over.

21:01 IST: Boundary! Beautiful cover drive from Mithali Raj, finds the gap as well. India 38 for no loos after 5.5 overs.

20:59 IST: Boundary! A juicy full-toss from Lara Maritz to Smriti Mandhana, she does full justice to hit the ball to the fence towards deep mid-wicket.

20:57 IST: SIX! Mithali Raj smashes the first maximum of the match, she middled the delivery from Richardson. India 27/0 after 5 overs.

20:54 IST: Boundary! Smriti Mandhana steps up to hit Richardson for a boundary, a beautiful lofted shot from the Indian opener to get her third boundary in the match.

20:48 IST: Dropped! Mithali Raj dropped on 3 by Lara Maritz at square leg, India 13/0 after 3 overs. Bowling change for Ireland, Kim Garth to bowl the fourth over. She will be looking for the breakthrough here.

20:43 IST: Boundary! Smriti Mandhana nudges the ball behind point to find the fence, she used the width provided by OReilly well there.

20:40 IST: Boundary! Poor delivery from Richardson, Smriti Mandhana picks it well to score the first four of the match. India 6/0 after 1 over. Pacer Lucy OReilly to bowl from the other end.

20:34 IST: Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj walk out in the centre, off-spinner Eimear Richardson to begin the proceedings for Ireland. Big for Team India, it they win, they are through to the semi-final. It will also be for the first time after 2010, if India can manage to do that.

20:28 IST: Both the teams have arrived in the centre, we head for the national anthem.

20:20 IST: Playing XI: India Women: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav

Ireland Women: Clare Shillington, Gaby Lewis, Isobel Joyce, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Kim Garth, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron (wk), Lara Maritz, Lucy OReilly, Celeste Raack

20:15 IST: Ireland skipper Laura Delany win the toss, opts to bowl.

20:05 IST: Both India and Ireland have arrived in the stadium. We will be heading for the toss within a few minutes from now.

20:00 IST: Update: Rain has stopped, the skies have cleared, a prompt start is expected.

19:40 IST: Check out what Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had to say as we head closer to the all important clash.

19:28 IST: It's drizzling at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Not good signs early on!

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the ICC Women's World T20 Group Stage match between India and Ireland.

Going into Thursday's match, India will be desperately hoping for their opening batter Smriti Mandhana to come up with a big score. After failing in the opener, Mandhana got off to a decent start in the second tie, but eventually failed to capitalise on it. While Harmanpreet and Mithali are expected to form the backbone of the Indian innings, the team management will be hoping to give enough match time to the likes of the other batswomen in Veda Krishnamurthy, stumper Taniya Bhatia and Dayalan Hemalatha before the tournament enters its business end.

Coming to India's bowling in the opening two games, it has been the spinners -- Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav -- ruling the roost in both the games. The spin duo of Hemalatha and Poonam shared six and four wickets between them in the two matches.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Ireland: Laura Delany (capt), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy O'Reilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.