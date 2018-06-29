India vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: KL Rahul, Rohit Depart In Quick Succession

Virat Kohli-led Team India outplayed Ireland in the first of two Twenty20 Internationals as the visitors scored 208/5 before restricting the hosts for 132/9 in Dublin on Wednesday. As the two teams meet for the second time at the same venue on Friday, Ireland would be hoping to hit back against their higher-ranked opponents. Although the margin of defeat in the opener was 76 runs, Ireland were quite impressive overall. After Indian openers Rohit Sharma (97) and Shikhar Dhawan (74) blazed away to put up a 160-run stand in 16 overs, the Irish bowlers did manage to claw back. Peter Chase, who recorded figures of 4 for 35, was the pick of the Ireland bowlers as he got rid of MS Dhoni, Sharma and skipper Kohli at crucial junctures.( Live Score: India vs Ireland )

21:32 IST: OUT! Second-ball duck for Rohit Sharma. Ball goes straight into the hands of back-foot point. Kevin O'Brian now has 2 wickets in 3 balls. IND 128-3 after 12.3 overs.

21:30 IST: OUT! That was a soft Dismissal! First ball from Kevin O' Brian and Rahul hits it straight into his hands. Rahul walks back after a quick-fire 70 off 36 ball. IND 128-2 after 12.1 overs.

21:26 IST: SIX! KL Rahul is on fire! Another six and it's the sixth one from the right-hander. Full outside off stump from George Dockrell. Its was in the arc for Rahul and he dispatches it for a maximum down the ground. IND 123-1 after 11.1 overs.

21:21 IST: SIX from KL Rahul ! What a way to bring up his fourth T20I FIFTY! Short ball from Rankin, pull over fine-leg and the ball is in the stands. Rahul continues his red-hot form. IND 107-1 after 10.1 overs. IND 107-1 after 10.1 overs.

21:18 IST: Hundred up for India! Flick from Raina towards deep mid-wicket and with a double India are 101-1 after 10 overs. RR of India is 10.10 at the moment.

21:14 IST: Good over from Paul Stirling finishes off with a boundary! Final ball was a full-toss and Raina wasted no time. Inside-out and the ball reaches the boundary in no time. IND 92-1 after 9 overs.

21:11 IST: Expensive over from Simi Singh. 2 sixes and a boundary. Raina and Rahul collect 20 runs from the over. IND 83-1 after 8 overs.

21:07 IST: Bigg SIX from KL Rahul. The ball has gone out of the stadium and into the trees. New Ball please! Simi Singh has his head down. IND 70-1 after 7.2 overs.

21:05 IST: Six singles to finish the 7th over from George Dockrell. IND 63-1 after 7 overs.

20:59 IST: Powerplay overs are Done! Scoreboard reads 57 for 1. Quick single by Rahul to finish of the Peter Chase over.

20:54 IST: Fifty on the board for India after five overs! Expensive over from Stuart Thompson. Two sixes collected by Raina in his first over. IND 50-1 after 5 overs. KL Rahul batting on 21(14) alongside Suresh Raina who is on 16(8).

20:50 IST: SIX! Sublime from Raina. Inside-out and Raina times it to perfection. Six over extra-cover boundary. What a way to welcome Stuart Thompson. IND 39-1 after 4.1 overs.

20:47 IST: SIX! First of the match. Short ball from Boyd Rankin, Rahul waits for it and pulls it out of the fine-leg boundary. IND 33-1 after 3.4 overs.

20:42 IST: Suresh Raina is IN at number 3 position. No signs of Rohit Sharma.

20:41 IST: OUT! Virat Kohli departs after scoring 9 runs. Short ball from Peter Chase, top-edge and the fine leg fielder Dockrell takes a brilliant catch. IND 22-1 after 2.4 overs.

20:36 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Virat. Push towards mid-wicket. The ball beats the fielder and races away towards the fence. IND 19-0 after 1.4 overs.

20:33 IST: Two boundaries in the first over from Simi Singh. IND 12-0 after 1st over.

20:31 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Fourth ball of the over. Rahul dances down the ground and it's a four down the vacant long-off region.

20:30 IST: Rahul and India are off the mark. Simi Singh drifts down the leg side. Gentle push from Rahul and India open their account with a single. IND 1-0 after 0.2 overs

20:30 IST: Surprise! Surprise! India's new opening pair of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the centre. Off-spinner Simi Singh will start the proceedings for Ireland.

20:25 IST: Both teams are at the centre along with match officials for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the first ball.

20:15 IST: Suresh Raina trying to middle the ball.

20:10 IST: Umesh Yadav makes a comeback to T20I cricket after a gap 6 years. He last played against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Aug 7, 2012.

20:07 IST: Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, James Shannon, Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson (capt and wk), Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase

20:05 IST: Four changes in the Indian camp: KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul are in the the playing XI. Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah sit out.

20:00 IST: Ireland win the toss, opt to field against India in the second T20I.

19:50 IST: Pitch report! Even covering of light grass all over the pitch. Win the toss, bowl first says Murali Karthik at the pitch report.

19:45 IST: Siddarth Kaul is now the 305th player to represent India in the T20Is.

19:40 IST: Excellent News! Debut for Siddarth Kaul.

19:35 IST: It's bright and sunny here at the The Village, Malahide

19:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second T20I between India and Ireland.

Boyd Rankin and Paul Stirling also managed to keep things moderately tight too. As far as the batsmen were concerned, James Shannon, who is not very experienced in international cricket, did well against a strong bowling attack to score a 35-ball 60 with five fours and four sixes. In the end, Ireland fell well short on all counts as Kuldeep Yadav, the Player of the Match, claimed 4 wickets 21 and got India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. "They played the fast bowlers well, but struggled against the spinners, because they were not using their feet properly. We (he and Yuzvendra Chahal) varied the pace. Maybe they are not used to it," said Yadav. "I did not expect it to spin like it did in the second innings," Yadav said after the game. Now that India have started their much-anticipated tour of the United Kingdom on a bright note, Kohli said that the touring party will experiment with their middle-order batting. The 29-year-old believes that a flexible batting order will help keep India's opponents guessing while they are in Ireland and England.

India can't lose the series now, so the team management has decided to field the players like Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Siddarth Kaul and Umesh Yadav, who missed the first outing. "We're going to give everyone a go in this series. The management and me as captain decided it. There're no mysteries and we're looking everyone to give game time," said Kohli at the post-match ceremony. Another run-fest is on the cards at the warm and sunny Malahide on Friday and Ireland will have an excellent opportunity to notch up a win against a top team, while India would be hoping to make light work of their lower-ranked opposition.

