Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 3: Shakib Al Hasan Hits Fifty But Hosts In Command

After a superb show in the first two days of the one-off Test by the batsmen, Indian bowlers continued the dominant display on the third day by taking early wickets of Bangladesh. The visitors made a disastrous start losing Tamim Iqbal to a run-out in the third over of the day. Friday's survivor Mominul Haque could not stay for long as Umesh Yadav dismissed him for 12. Shakib and Mahmudullah, who looked clueless initially, started counter-attacking which worked for them and gave some hope of pride to the visitors. However, Mahmudullah too survived only for 28 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

12:42 IST: Direct hit again but Mushfiqur is well in. Bangladesh are taking the chances here

12:39 IST: Third umpire gives it a not-out. It was very close though

12:37 IST: Appeal for a run-out. I think Mushfiqur is in!!

Shakib comes down the wicket and drives the ball through cover. That brings his fifty as well.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/OPY4cgcspL — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 11, 2017

12:35 IST: Bangladesh are 158/4 in 49 overs, trail India by 529 runs. Shakib Al Hasan 51*, Mushfiqur Rahim 17*

12:30 IST: FOUR! Shakib completes his fifty in fine fashion. 21st half-century for him

12:27 IST: FOUR! Deliberately played towards the backward point and gets the same result

12:26 IST: FOUR! Glorious shot by Shakib towards the deep extra cover off Bhuvneshwar Kumar

12:21 IST: FOUR! Carrom ball by R Ashwin but Mushfiqur sweeps it well. Wrong line by the off spinner

12:20 IST: FOUR! Thick outside edge and Shakib gets the boundary again through the third-man area

12:17 IST: FOUR! Off-side is completely packed but Shakib still manages to find the gap

12:15 IST: R Ashwin will resume for India. He has a slip and a silly-point in place

12:10 IST: We are back after the lunch session

At Lunch on Day 3 of the one-off Test, Bangladesh are 125/4, trail #IND (687/6d) by 562 runs. Follow the game here - https://t.co/Ne2IQxxVKm pic.twitter.com/u5J9OnNjqT — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2017

11:30 IST: It's LUNCH!!! Bangladesh are 125/4 after 42 overs. Shakib Al Hasan 29*, Mushfiqur Rahim 6*. Trail India by 562 runs, 84 runs in the session.

11:25 IST: FOUR! Cheeky shot by the Bangladesh captain off Ishant Sharma. Gets a boundary towards third man area

11:19 IST: No bat but height is the factor, Third umpire stays with not-out decision. India lose both their reviews.

11:15 IST: REVIEW! Appeal for an LBW but umpire Marais Erasmus gives it not-out

11:05 IST: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim comes into the middle now. He will have to act as a saviour

11:03 IST: FOUR! Shakib continues to be aggressive and smashed it for a boundary

10:59 IST: OUT!! Third umpire stays with the decision and Mahmudullah goes for 28

10:58 IST: REVIEW !! Ishant Sharma comes into the attack and gets the LBW decision. Mahmudullah opts for a review

10:52 IST: FOUR! Bangladesh batsmen are looking to hit the boundaries now. Mahmudullah sweeps it fine and gets four runs for it

Drinks Break!!

Unpleasant start for Bangladesh on day 3. They have lost both overnight stayed batsmen in the first hour.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/tXLc5OGfAB — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 11, 2017

10:40 IST: Bangladesh are 94/3, trail India by 593 runs. Shakib 19*, Mahmudullah 18*

10:38 IST: FOUR!! Chance for Jadeja to catch that on his own bowling !! Shakib hit that very hard and gets a boundary

10:32 IST: FOUR! Ball is reversing and Mahmudullah gets a boundary with an outside edge

10:31 IST: FOUR! Counter-attack by Shakib and hits it for a boundary

10:30 IST: Just wow!! Excellent display of swing by Umesh Yadav. Making life difficult for Shakib

10:23 IST: FOUR! No half measures for Shakib. Drives it for a boundary off Umesh Yadav

10:18 IST: FOUR! Full toss and sliced away for a boundary by the new batsman Shakib Al Hasan

10:14 IST: OUT!! Big appeal for an LBW by Umesh Yadav and the umpire raises his finger. Mominul Haque gone for 12

10:11 IST: Jadeja appeals for a caught behind. They discuss for a review and decides not to take it. Saha was not sure!!

10:10 IST: Bangladesh are 63/2 after 23 overs. Mahmudullah 11*, Mominul Haque 11*. They have scored 23 runs in 9 overs of the session so far.

10:09 IST: FOUR! Outside edge and goes for a boundary. But, Umesh Yadav should not mind that

10:08 IST: Umesh Yadav comes to bowl from the other end.

10:03 IST: Change in the attack. Ravindra Jadeja replaces Umesh Yadav

10:02 IST: REVIEW! Appeal for an LBW, umpire says not-out but Virat Kohli opts for the review. Third umpire stands by the original decision

10:00 IST: Mahmudullah defended towards short cover and Umesh again with the throw, but this time Mominul is well in. They get two runs

Not quite the start Bangladesh wanted. Homework would have suggested that Umesh Yadav is quick and has an excellent throwing arm — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 11, 2017

09:54 IST: FOUR! First runs for Mahmuddullah off Umesh Yadav. Ishant Sharma slides and tries to field it at mid-on but the timing was excellent

09:50 IST: Bangladesh are 48/2 after 19 overs. Mominul Haque 7*, Mahmudullah 0*

09:48 IST: FOUR! Mominul pulls it but very close to the mid-wicket fielder. Excellent attempt by Pujara

16.4: WICKET! T Iqbal (24) is out, run out (Umesh Yadav/Bhuvneshwar Kumar), 44/2 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2017

09:40 IST: OUT!! What a big mix-up. It's Tamim Iqbal who has to sacrifice his wicket. Big blow for Bangladesh and India get their first wicket of the day

09:37 IST: Bangladesh's priority will be to get 488 first to avoid follow-on

09:36 IST: Maiden over by Bhuvi. Umesh Yadav to bowl from the other end

09:35 IST: A tinge of green is there on the pitch but that looks very deceptive.

09:32 IST: Two slips and a gully for Bhuvi

09:31 IST: 'The pitch is still very flat. The cracks are getting wider. But it's bound together well and so shouldn't crumble,' Sunil Gavaskar says at the pitch report

09:30 IST: This pitch still looks good. Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque are at the ground and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings for India

A sneak peek into the @imVkohli interview after his record-breaking double ton. Watch full version on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/5hcb0Qh2iV — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2017

09:11 IST: It's India who are ruling the roost in the off-Test against Bangladesh. They have posted a humongous total of 687/6 decl. Bangladesh still trail by 646 runs and they will have to really bat well to match the hosts up.

09:10 IST: Good morning!!! Welcome to the live blog

Bangladesh negotiated the new ball well till the time Umesh Yadav got the better of Soumya Sarkar, who looked good just before getting an inside edge to the keeper. Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque held fort as Bangladesh reached 41 for 1 at the end of second day's play.

On Day 3, India will look to pick up early wickets with the new ball and bring the spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja, into play. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will try to defy India's bowling attack on surface that has favoured the batsmen so far. The visitors' first target would be to avoid the follow-on and thereafter reach as close to the Indian total as possible. An intriguing day's play is on the cards.