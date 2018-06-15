India vs Afghanistan, Live Score One-Off Test Day 2: Pandya Takes India's 1st Innings To 474 vs Afghanistan

The Indian team got bundled out for 474 just before lunch on Day 2 of the one-off test against Afghanistan. Resuming on 347 for 6, India lost Ashwin (18) early but Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja frustrated the Afghan bowlers. Morning session of Day 2 belonged to Hardik Pandya as he scored a courageous 71 fighting alongside Jadega (18). 24-year-old Pandya reached his third half century in Tests but succumbed later to the bowling off Wafadar trying to play his famous ramp shot. Umesh Yadav (26 off 21) whacked some lusty blows towards the end helping India with those extra 25-30 runs along with Ishant Sharma.

For Afghanistan, holding on to the old ball strategy worked for skipper Asghar Stanikzai. Rashid Khan looked much better with the old and created pressure from one end along with other spinner Mujeeb. But Yamin Ahmadzai emerged out to be the most-successful bowler clinching 3-wickets. Rashid Khan and Wafadar grabbed 2 wickets each while Mujeeb and Nabi bagged a wicket each.

Debutants Afghanistan clawed back with five wickets in the final session to spoil India's run feast, built on rollicking centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay as the hosts reached 347 for 6 at stumps on the opening day of the one-off Test on Thursday. All-rounders Hardik Pandya (10 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (7 not out) survived a few scares before heading back undivided when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day, affected by two rain interruptions at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. While India ruled the roost in most parts of the three sessions, Afghanistan had their moments in the second and final session with the wickets of Dhawan (107), and the quick dismissals of Vijay (105) and Lokesh Rahul (54) off consecutive overs. Troubled by two rain breaks during which Vijay found himself stuck in the 90s, the Tamil Nadu opener kept his composure to notch up his 12th Test hundred in the final session. Vijay hit pacer Wafadar for a four over point to bring up his ton and together with Rahul, who by then had registered his half century, forged a valuable 112-run stand for the second wicket. With his 12th Test ton, Vijay also became the batsman with most first innings centuries without one in the second innings. But soon after reaching his century off 143 deliveries, Vijay found himself trapped leg before by Wafadar even as the review did not help his cause. The visitors struck in the very next over when pacer Yamin Ahmadzai induced a faint inside edge off Rahul which uprooted his off-stick, and as a result brought Pujara and Rahane together. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Afghanistan, One-off Test, Day 2, straight from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

11:32 IST: LUNCH. India bundle out on 474 just before lunch on Day 2. Hardik Pandya played an outstanding knock of 71. Dhawan (107) and Vijay (105) were the top scorers for India. For Afghanistan, Yamin Ahmadzai was the most successful bowler clinching 3 wickets.

11:31 IST: REVIEW from Ishant Sharma! Original decision is OUT. Decision remains the same as the bal is going straight on to hit the stumps. Final wicket for India falls in form of Ishant Sharma. IND 474 ALL-OUT

11:22 IST: REVIEW from Afghanistan! Original decision is NOT OUT. Rashid Khan makes a loud appeal but the impact is outside off stump. Replay suggests the same. Afghanistan lose a review. Ishant Sharma SURVIVES. IND 464-9 after 102.2 overs

11:16 IST: FOUR! SIX! SIX! FOUR! Umesh Yadav is WHACKING the ball hard. After collecting a boundary off the first ball over mid-wicket, Yadav strikes the consecutive ball for a six over extra cover. Then after again slams the fourth ball for a six in the deep mid-wicket. Ishant jouns the party on the final ball, edges it past slip on the final ball. IND 463-9 after 102 overs.

Strongman @y_umesh surely enjoying his time out there in the middle.



He's on 25 off 19 deliveries he's faced so far.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/1xWAthoVnh — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2018

11:07 IST: OUT! Another wicket for Afghanistan. This time it's dangerous Hardik Pandya who walks back after scoring 71. Trying to play his famous ramp shot, Pandya only manages an edge. Simple catch for wicket-keeper Afsar Zazai. Wafadar gets the crucial wicket. IND 440-9 after 99.2 overs.

11:01 IST: OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets his first wicket. Ravindra Jadeja yet again steps out but this time finds a leading edge. The shot gets the elevation but fails to cover the distance. Simple catch for Rahmat Shah at long-off boundary. Jadeja walks back after scoring 20. Ishant Sharma arrives. IND 436-8 after 98.5 overs

10:51 IST: FOUR! Thats FIFTY for Pandya. Third Test fifty for the 24-year-old. Aggressive sweep off Nabi and what a way to reach fifty. It has been a brilliant knock from the youngster. IND 417-7 after 96.4 overs

FIFTY!@hardikpandya7 has been impressive with the bat today morning as he brings up his 3rd Test 50.#TheHistoricFirst #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/ZaFY9QhKUo — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2018

10:43 IST: SIX! First six of the day comes from the bat of Ravindra Jadeja as he dances down the track off Nabi's bowling and dispatches the ball over long-on boundary. IND 406-7 after 94.4 overs

10:41 IST: 400 up for India! Gentle push from Pandya towards on-side off Nabi and with the single India reaches 400-run mark in 94.1 overs. Pandya is batting on 45 alongside Jadeja on 7.

10:32 IST: Drinks are on the field! 93 overs are up. Afghans are continuing with the old ball. Pandya (41) has been watchful along with Jadeja batting on 7. IND 396-7

10:29 IST: Bowling change from both ends. After Mohammad Nabi replaced Rashid Khan in the previous over, Wafadar has now replaced Ahmadzai. Maiden to start of with for Wafadar. IND 394-7 after 92 overs.

10:21 IST: 90 overs are up! Still no signs of new ball. Pandya (39) and Jadeja (6) are at the center. IND 393-7

10:15 IST: Pandya in counter-attack mode! Collects three boundaries off Rashid Khan's over. First one is cut to perfection. Second one is a brilliant shot down the ground and the third one is timed to perfection through extra-covers. Pandya moves on to 37 off 57 balls. IND 389-7 after 89 overs.

10:01 IST: OUT! Wide outside off-stump from Ahmadzai, Ashwin trying to cut under-edges the ball. Clean catch taken by wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai. Ashwin departs after scoring 18. First wicket for Afghanistan on Day 2. Ravindra Jadeja walks in at the centre. IND 369-7 after 85.5 overs

First wicket of the day as Ahmadzai gets his reward for a fine, fine spell. Ashwin departs for 18 runs.#TeamIndia 369/7, follow the game here - https://t.co/RSfCL2ZQl6 #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/UEaqn4nlyE — BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2018

09:57 IST: 85 overs are done and the new ball has still not been taken by the Afghans. Skipper Asghar Stanikzai is trusting Rashid Khan to work out his magic. He has bowled brilliantly since the morning troubling both Ashwin and Pandya. IND 367-6.

09:40 IST: New ball not taken. Rashid finishes 81st over giving away 2 runs. IND 356-6

09:35 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the day. Full on the pads from Ahmadzai and Pandya does the rest. Flick through backward square leg and Pandya moves on to 15. IND 354-6 after 79.3 overs.

09:33 IST: Two runs from Rashid Khan's first over of the day. Yamin Ahmadzai will share ball from the other end. IND 349-6 after 79 overs.

09:30 IST: Here we go! First ball, Day 2. India are 347-6 after 78 overs. New ball will be due after two overs. Afghanistan will look to wrap-up the Indian inning as soon as possible. Hardik Pandya(10) and Ravichandran Ashwin(7) are at the center. Rashid Khan will start the proceedings for Afghanistan.

09:25 IST: What a sight! Players greeting each other before start of the game.

09:20 IST: TEN MINUTES to go for the start of the first session on Day 2 of the historic Test between hosts India and Afghanistan.

09:15 IST: Pitch on Day 2 looks quite similar to Day 1. Still a bit of grass cover on the surface along with a bit of moisture. Afghans were not able to take advantage of the new ball on Day 1. As the new ball due in two overs, Sunil Gavaskar in the pitch report has suggested that Afghans should take the new ball, exploit the surface and wrap-up the Indian inning with quality pace bowling.

09:05 IST: It's bright and sunny at the moment but forecast shows the weather as partly cloudy with 78 percent humidity. Both teams are on the ground warming up ahead of the big day.

09:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Rahane survived a caught behind decision early in his innings before being saved by a review but failed to make the most of the opportunity as Rashid Khan caught him plumb in front after two frustrating sessions. Rashid could have immediately got his second Test wicket in the form of the dangerous Pujara, who on 30 was dropped at first slip by Mohammed Nabi. But Nabi soon rectified the mistake with a superb catch at leg slip to pack back the Saurashtra batsman off the 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb. India immediately lost another wicket when stumper Dinesh Karthik (4) departed off an unnecessary run-out with the scoreboard at 334/6. Thereafter, Ashwin and Pandya joined forces and the duo played out the rest of the day cautiously. Earlier, opting to bat after winning the toss, India got off to a breezy start with Dhawan smashing a quickfire century to pile up 158/0 at lunch in the lop-sided opening session. Dhawan looked in sublime touch right from the start, punishing the pace duo of Ahmadzai and Wafadar for glorious boundaries before taking his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid to the cleaners. Dhawan looked unstoppable and got to his seventh Test ton in a mere 87 balls even as the Afghan spin trio of Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb seemed all at sea with this format. For the Afghans, Ahmadzai was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets while Wafadar, Rashid and Mujeeb contributed with one wicket apiece.