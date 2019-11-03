India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2019 Live Score: Aminul Islam Strikes Twice To End Shreyas Iyer Cameo
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 2019: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma smashed two boundaries and fell on the last ball of the first over.
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening Twenty20 International against India in a pollution-stricken New Delhi on Sunday. The Indian capital has been blanketed by smog with authorities saying air pollution had reached "emergency" levels, with schools closed and other restrictions imposed. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to change the venue due to logistical issues, although president Sourav Ganguly said they will "be more practical" in the future when scheduling matches in northern India. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Bangladesh also have a debutant!Bangladesh also have a debutant in Mohammad Naim.Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain
India's Playing XI!India have gone with three spinner, two pacers and an all-rounder Shivam Dube who is making his T20I debut.India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed
Toss Time!Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Mahmudullah are out in the middle for the toss. Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl in 1st T20I.
Bangladesh wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st @Paytm T20I at Delhi.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2019
Match to start on time!Sanjay Manjrekar, in his report, said that the sky has become somewhat clear and the match is expected to start on time.
India-Bangladesh T20I head to head!These two sides have played a total of eight T20I matches and Bangladesh have lost each one of them. However, they will have the opportunity to change this trend but it won't be an easy task against a strong Indian team. To read head to head stats click here.