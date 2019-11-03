 
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2019 Live Score: Aminul Islam Strikes Twice To End Shreyas Iyer Cameo

Updated:03 November 2019 19:51 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 2019: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma smashed two boundaries and fell on the last ball of the first over.

Live Score, Ind vs Ban T20: Shafiul Islam dismissed Rohit Sharma to give Bangladesh first breakthrough. © AFP

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening Twenty20 International against India in a pollution-stricken New Delhi on Sunday. The Indian capital has been blanketed by smog with authorities saying air pollution had reached "emergency" levels, with schools closed and other restrictions imposed. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to change the venue due to logistical issues, although president Sourav Ganguly said they will "be more practical" in the future when scheduling matches in northern India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I, straight from Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi

  • 19:50 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Shreyas Iyer departs for 22!

    Aminul Islam bowls a flighted delivery inviting Shreyas Iyer to go over the top and he does exactly that only this time to find the long-off fielder who completed a good catch to end his innings. Iyer scored 22 runs off just 13 balls.
  • 19:48 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Iyer finds the gap to perfection!

    A full toss from Soumya Sarkar and Shreyas Iyer uses his wrists to breach the gap at midwicket to perfection. 
  • 19:45 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Iyer goes over bowler's head for a six!

    Aminul Islam bowls right in Shreyas Iyer's arc who lofted it over bowler's head to collect his second six of the match. 
  • 19:40 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    50 up for India!

    Soumya Sarkar errs in his line and bowls on Shikhar Dhawan's pads. He made the most of the opportunity with a deft touch through fine leg for  a boundary.
  • 19:37 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Shreyas Iyer smashes first six of the match!

    Shreyas Iyer has shown his clear intention from ball one. He smashed Aminul Islam over deep extracover for the first six of the match.
  • 19:34 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    OUT! KL Rahul departs for 18!

    KL Rahul departs for 18. He tried to cut Aminul Islam but ended up hitting it straight to short cover fielder who completed a simple catch to dismiss second Indian batsman.
  • 19:32 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    After 6 overs, India 35/1!

    The powerplay belongs to Bangladesh as they have managed to put Indian batsmen under control and restrict them to under six runs an over.
  • 19:30 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Unorthodox Rahul collects four runs!

    Shafiul Islam bowls a length ball, the ball doesn't bounce that much but KL Rahul uses his wrists to perfection to flick it off his pads over square leg region for a boundary. 
  • 19:27 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Dhawan gets his first boundary!

    Mustafizur Rahman offers room outside off stump to Shikhar Dhawan and makes no mistake in sending it to the fence. He used his wrists well to dispatch it to the backward point boundary. 
  • 19:25 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    India 22/1 after 4 overs!

    Bangladesh bowlers Shafiul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain have done well to contain the run-flow. After four overs, India are 22/1.
  • 19:21 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    KL surviving dangerously!

    KL Rahul is looking anxious here as he trying to hit everything way too hard and it is not working out for him.
  • 19:19 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Measured start from India!

    A measured start this from India. They started well but lost a crucial man in Rohit Sharma who fell for nine runs in the very first over of the innings.
  • 19:16 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Four!

    KL Rahul make full use of the room inside the crease and cuts it ferociously using his wrists  through point for his first boundary. 
  • 19:10 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Al-Amin Hossain starts well!

    Al-Amin Hossain starts his first over with two consecutive dot balls. He now makes it three dot balls in a row.
  • 19:07 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Rohit Sharma departs for 9!

    Rohit Sharma gets beaten for the first time in the day and the umpire has raised his finger after the ball hit him high on the pad. Dhawan has advised him to go for a review. The replay shows the umpire's call and Bangladesh get the breakthrough. 
  • 19:05 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Second boundary of the over!

    Islam bowls tad too full and the Indian skipper drives it off the front foot to collect second boundary of the over. The immaculate timing made it such a joy to watch.
  • 19:02 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Rohit starts the innings in style!

    Islam bowled a poor delivery on Rohit Sharma's pads and with the kind of form he is in he will put these deliveries away even in his dreams. He glanced it off his pads and beat the short fine-leg fielder to get India off the mark with a boundary.
  • 19:00 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Here we go!

    Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle to start the Indian innings. Shafiul Islam will begin the proceedings for Bangladesh. 
  • 18:56 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    National anthems rejoice crowd!

    Players from both teams are out in the centre for their respective national anthems. Bangladesh being the visitors will sing their national anthem before India.
  • 18:38 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Glistening trophy!

    This is what both these teams are playing for. At the end of the series, we'll get to know who is able to lay their hands on the glittering trophy. 
  • 18:37 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Bangladesh also have a debutant!

    Bangladesh also have a debutant in Mohammad Naim. 
    Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain
  • 18:36 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    India's Playing XI!

    India have gone with three spinner, two pacers and an all-rounder Shivam Dube who is making his T20I debut.
    India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed
  • 18:31 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Toss Time!

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Mahmudullah are out in the middle for the toss. Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl in 1st T20I.
  • 18:27 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Pitch report!

    Both Murali Kartik and Sunil Gavaskar think that the pitch is good to bat on and whoever wins toss should opt to bowl, also because the dew factor might come into play in the second innings. 
  • 18:22 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Interesting stat!

    India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma will become the most-capped Indian in T20Is when he takes the field today. He will go past former Indian skipper MS Dhoni who has played 98 matches in the shortest format. 
  • 18:16 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Shivam Dube to make his international debut!

    It's confirmed now... Shivam Dube is all set to make his international debut as the head coach Ravi Shastri has handed him the T20I cap.
  • 18:07 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    We're ready for 100th T20I match!

    This match will go in the history as a special one as it will be the 1000th T20I match in men's cricket. 
  • 17:56 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Match to start on time!

    Sanjay Manjrekar, in his report, said that the sky has become somewhat clear and the match is  expected to start on time. 
  • 17:55 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    More to worry for both teams, other than playing combinations!

    More than their team combinations, both India and Bangladesh have something more to worry about as the pollution level in Delhi has been on the rise. 
  • 17:48 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    India-Bangladesh T20I head to head!

    These two sides have played a total of eight T20I matches and Bangladesh have lost each one of them. However, they will have the opportunity to change this trend but it won't be an easy task against a strong Indian team. To read head to head stats click here
  • 17:42 (IST)Nov 03, 2019

    Welcome to live coverage!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh. India are hosting Bangladesh for the first-ever bilateral T20I series.
