Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan Eye Positive Start Against Ireland

Updated: 28 February 2019 13:37 IST

Live Cricket Score: AFG Vs IRE 1st ODI: Afghanistan registered a 3-0 clean sweep against Ireland in the three-match T20I series.

Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI: Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick in 3rd T20I. © Twitter

Following a clean sweep victory in T20 Internationals, Afghanistan will look to start the five-match One-day International series on a positive note when they take the field against Ireland in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun. Earlier, Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick to power Afghanistan to a 3-0 series sweep over Ireland after their convincing 32-run victory in the third T20I on Sunday. Khan returned impressive figures of 5/27 to keep Ireland down to 178 for eight in their chase of 211 in the north Indian city of Dehradun. Mohammad Nabi hit 81 off 36 deliveries in Afghanistan's 210 for seven after being put into bat first on a ground where they posted a T20 international record of 278/3 in the previous match. Kevin O'Brien and Andy Balbirnie, who made 47, then put on a threatening 96-run second wicket stand to raise hopes of a successful chase but Khan hit back with his leg spin. Khan got O'Brien caught behind for 74 but it was the 18th over when the world's top T20 bowler became the first spinner in the format to take a hat-trick. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between AFG Vs IRE 1st ODI, straight from Dehradun.

Khan got George Dockrell, Shane Getkate and Simi Singh on consecutive deliveries to shut the door on Ireland. Earlier Nabi demolished the Irish bowling attack as he smashed 6 fours and 7 sixes, hitting the ball to all parts of the ground.

Ireland paceman Boyd Rankin took three wickets but gave away 53 runs in his four overs. The two teams will now play five one-day internationals starting Thursday followed by a one-off Test at the same venue, which is Afghanistan's adopted home ground.

  • 13:40 (IST)Feb 28, 2019
    Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes an impressive over. Two wickets and just runs from it. Ireland are 14/3 in eight overs.
  • 13:29 (IST)Feb 28, 2019
    Dawlat Zadran bowls a maiden over for Afghanistan. Ireland are 12/1 after six over in Dehradun.
  • 13:23 (IST)Feb 28, 2019
    Afghanistan bowlers have put their best foot forward in the series-opener so far. They dominated the first five overs and left Ireland struggling at 12 for one with Paul Stirling (10*) and Andrew Balbirnie (0*) in charge. 
  • 13:12 (IST)Feb 28, 2019
    Mujeeb Ur Rahman strikes early for Afghanistan, dismisses Ireland captain William Porterfield for 1.
  • 13:07 (IST)Feb 28, 2019
  • 13:03 (IST)Feb 28, 2019
    Paul Stirling and William Porterfield are out in the middle to start Ireland's proceedings. Dawlat Zadran to open the attack for Afghanistan.
  • 13:01 (IST)Feb 28, 2019
    Ireland have won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the first ODI.
