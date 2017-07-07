Live Cricket Score 1st Test, Day 2: England (ENG) vs South Africa (RSA)

England and South Africa are facing off in the four-Test series, which began at Lord's on Thursday. This is the first major bilateral Test series after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy and will see Tests at Lord's, Trent Bridge, The Oval and Old Trafford. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Joe Root marked his first innings as England captain with a superb 184 not out. England were 357 for five at stumps, after having fallen to 76 for four before lunch on the first day of the opening Test of a four-match series. But Root's 12th hundred in 54 Tests and third at Lord's justified his decision to bat first after winning the toss in what was England's first match at this level since he was appointed following Alastair Cook's resignation as skipper in February.
England vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming:
England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 is set to begin at 3: 30 pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below
India: TV - Star Sports Network
Live Score: ENG vs SA
0
Morne Morkel to Stuart Broad
No run.
0
Vernon Philander to Moeen Ali
Back of a length ball around off, Ali chops it to covers. Good over from Philander, bags a maiden to his name.
0
Vernon Philander to Moeen Ali
Good length delivery slanting across Ali. He punches it crisply but finds Bavuma at extra cover.
0
Vernon Philander to Moeen Ali
Similar length delivery, attacking the stumps this time. Ali turns it to mid-wicket.
0
Vernon Philander to Moeen Ali
Full length ball around off, Moeen pushes at it with hard hands but gets it off the inner half to mid on.
There is a bit of an issue with the ball. The umpire cuts the pieces of leather that was coming out. We are fine to go again.
0
Vernon Philander to Moeen Ali
Length delivery angling across Ali. He is in two minds whether to commit to it or not. Eventually he plays it with an angled bat to gully.
0
Vernon Philander to Moeen Ali
Fuller length delivery on off, Moeen plays it with soft hands to short cover.
0
Morne Morkel to Stuart Broad
Short of a length ball, angling in from outside off. Broad hops back and defends it to covers.
0
Morne Morkel to Stuart Broad
That's beautifully bowled! Morkel comes around the wicket and hits the deck hard. Broad feels for it but is beaten all ends up.