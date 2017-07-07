Live Cricket Score 1st Test, Day 2: England (ENG) vs South Africa (RSA)

England and South Africa are facing off in the four-Test series, which began at Lord's on Thursday. This is the first major bilateral Test series after the end of the ICC Champions Trophy and will see Tests at Lord's, Trent Bridge, The Oval and Old Trafford. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Joe Root marked his first innings as England captain with a superb 184 not out. England were 357 for five at stumps, after having fallen to 76 for four before lunch on the first day of the opening Test of a four-match series. But Root's 12th hundred in 54 Tests and third at Lord's justified his decision to bat first after winning the toss in what was England's first match at this level since he was appointed following Alastair Cook's resignation as skipper in February.

England vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming:

England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 is set to begin at 3: 30 pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below

India: TV - Star Sports Network