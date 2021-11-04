Australia vs Bangladesh Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Highlights: Bowlers Power Australia To Thumping Win Over Bangladesh
T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights, AUS vs BAN: Australia were in sight of a comfortable win vs Bangladesh while chasing 74 runs to win in the ongoing T20 WC 2021 in Dubai.
Australian skipper Aaron Finch blasted 40 runs off 20 balls and played a key role in chasing down the 74-run target with eight wickets and 82 balls remaining vs Bangladesh in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. David Warner also contributed at the top of the innings before Mitch Marsh finished the game with a six. Earlier, leg-spinner Adam Zampa ran through Bangladesh's middle-order after Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell put the bowling side in a commanding position early-on through quick wickets. Bangladesh ended their innings at 73 all-out in 15 overs after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field. Australia, who were beaten by a superior England team in their last match by eight wickets, brought back Mitch Marsh in place of Ashton Agar. During the toss, Finch said: "We gonna have a bowl first. Just want it exploit any moisture on offer. Mitch Marsh comes in for Ashton Agar. That's the only change." (SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Bangladesh Highlights From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai
- 17:47 (IST)AUS Win !AUS win by 8 wickets and 82 balls to spare !Australian captain Finch scored 40 runs off 20 balls to help his side chase 74 runs for victory with 82 balls remainingWarner also played his part as he contributed 18 runsMitch Marsh ended the match with a superb six
- 17:41 (IST)Wicket !Warner departs but Australia in sight of a famous winAUS need five more runs to win
- 17:32 (IST)Six !50 up for Australia inside the powerplayFinch in particular is looking dangerous
- 17:28 (IST)Rahman Concedes 21 Runs !Rahman concedes 21 runs in the fourth over of the run-chaseWarner and Finch want to finish the match early nowAUS 44/0 after 4 overs
- 17:23 (IST)Four !Warner gets into the act now, cuts Rahamn for a fourAUS 27/0 after 3.1 overs
- 17:23 (IST)Four !Finch hits Taskin for a fourGreat looking flickAUS 23/0 after 3 overs
- 17:16 (IST)Six !Finch hits a huge six over the mid-wicket region on a slower ball by RahmanAUS 16/0 after 1.5 overs
- 17:14 (IST)Four !Finch welcomes Rahman with a sweet cover drive for fourAUS 8/0 after 1.1 overs
- 17:12 (IST)BAN Start Well !Good start by Taskin, bowls tightlyAUS 4/0 after 1 over
- 17:08 (IST)AUS Run-Chase Begins !Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are in the middlePacer Taskin Ahmed starts proceedings for BangladeshAUS 0/0 after 0.1 over
- 16:54 (IST)Two Quick Wickets - AFG 73 All-Out !AUS Need 74 Runs To Win !Afghanistan have been left shell shocked here against the Australian bowlersZampa ends with a five-wicket haul as Australia need only 74 to win in 10 oversA sorry scorecard for the Asian side which lost wickets to pacers early-on before being ripped apart by the leg-spinner
- 16:39 (IST)Wicket !Starc strikes again, Bangladesh lose their eighth wicketBAN 65/8 after 12.2 overs
- 16:32 (IST)Wicket !Zampa gets his third, Mahedi Hasan departs for a first-ball duckBAN 62/7 after 11 overs
- 16:29 (IST)Wicket !Zampa gets Shamim Hossain for 19 runs off 18 ballsBAN 62/6 after 10.5 overs
- 16:23 (IST)Midway In BAN Innings !Australia are clearly on top here with early breakthroughsBangladesh need to regroup and plan for the next 10 oversBAN 58/5 after 10 overs
- 16:13 (IST)Four !Shamim Hossain hits Starc for a much-needed four over the mid-on fielderBAN 44/5 after 7.2 overs
- 16:09 (IST)Wicket !Adam Zampa gets the wicket of Afif Hossain for a duck on the spinner's first ballBAN 33/5 after 6.1 overs
- 16:04 (IST)Powerplay Ends !Powerplay ends as Bangladesh are in deep trouble at the end of the first six oversBAN 33/4 after 6 overs
- 16:01 (IST)Wicket !Hazlewood removes Naim for 17 runs off 16 ballsBAN 32/4 after 5.3 overs
- 15:58 (IST)Four !Naim welcomes Hazlewood back in the attack with a fourBAN 32/3 after 5.1 overs
- 15:57 (IST)Twin Fours !Sipper Mahmudullah hits Starc for two back-to-back fours to get his team goingBAN 28/3 after 5 overs
- 15:52 (IST)Four !Another four by Naim off CumminsBAN 18/3 after 3.4 overs
- 15:51 (IST)Four !Cummins gets hit for a boundary by NaimMuch-needed for BangladeshBAN 14/3 after 3.1 overs
- 15:46 (IST)Wicket !Glenn Maxwell removes Mushfiqur Rahim for 1 runBAN 10/3 after 2.5 overs
- 15:43 (IST)Wicket !Hazlewood removes Sarkar (played-on) for five runs off 8 ballsBAN 6/2 after 2 overs
- 15:40 (IST)Four !Hazlewood gets hit for a boundary by Soumya Sarkar on the leg sideBAN 6/1 after 1.3 overs
- 15:36 (IST)Wicket !Opener Liton Das is dismissed by Mitchell Starc for a duck through superb yorkerBAN 1/1 after 0.3 overs
- 15:31 (IST)Bangladesh Innings Begins !Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Mohammad Naim are in the middlePacer Mitchell Starc opens proceedings for AustraliaBAN 0/0 after 0.1 over
- 15:11 (IST)Final XI - BAN !What Mahmudullah said during the toss: "Looks a good wicket to bat, we need to put a decent total. We didn't play to our potential and it's a last opportunity for us. Want for play for pride. We got one change. Nasum is not playing and Fizz (Mustafizur) comes back in."Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
- 15:10 (IST)Final XI - AUS !What Finch said during the toss: "We gonna have a bowl first. Just want it exploit any moisture on offer. Mitch Marsh comes in for Ashton Agar. That's the only change."Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- 15:05 (IST)Changes !AustraliaIN: Mitch MarshOUT: Ashton AgarBangladeshIN: Mustafizur RahmanOUT: Nasum
- 15:04 (IST)Toss !Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field vs Bangladesh
- 14:50 (IST)Maxwell Holds Key !Steve Smith had a lot of good things to say about Maxwell
- 14:48 (IST)Bangladesh Need Inspiration !Shakib's non-availability has put a lot of pressure on the remaining players
- 14:01 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to the Live blog of Australia vs Bangladesh in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in DubaiAustralia were defeated by a classy England team in their last match by 8 wicketsBangladesh have endured a miserable campaign in the Super 12 stage, losing all four matchesWith all to play for, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter and is scheduled to begin shortly !
