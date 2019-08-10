 
"Listen To Your Body My Friend": Jonty Rhodes' Message To Suresh Raina After Knee Surgery

Updated: 10 August 2019 12:05 IST

Jonty Rhodes posted a special message for Suresh Raina on Twitter after the Indian left-hander underwent a knee surgery on Friday.

Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery on Friday that will see him miss the initial phase of India's upcoming domestic season. In a tweet, the Indian cricket board's Twitter handle said that Suresh Raina will need 4-6 weeks of rehabilitation for recovery. Replying to BCCI's post, former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes penned a heartfelt message, asking the Indian left-hander to listen to his body and ending his post with #aramse. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the 32-year-old, who last played for India in a One-Day International (ODI) against England in 2018, had been facing discomfort for the last few months.

"@ImRaina u have been an inspiration to so many with your incredible work ethic over your career, especially these last couple of years. Listen to your body now my friend - knowing u, u will want to be out training tomorrow #aramse," tweeted Jonty Rhodes.

Suresh Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs for India amassing 768 and 5,615 runs respectively. He also featured in 78 T20Is games where he gathered 1605 runs.

Raina was last seen in action during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) where he scored 383 runs in 17 matches for Chennai Super Kings. In the tournament, Raina managed to score three half-centuries.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Jonty Rhodes Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Cricket
