Like Father Like Son: Samit Follows In Rahul Dravid's Footsteps, Scores Match-Winning Century

Known as 'The Wall' of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid dominated the 22 yards for more than one-and-a-half decades. He hung up his cricketing boots in 2012 and it was predicted that the void left by the legendary batsman will be hard to fill. But, it seems that Dravid Jr is already preparing himself for the big stage. Playing in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 tournament, Rahul's son Samit scored a match-winning century and guided his team Mallya Aditi International School to a huge 412-run win over Vivekananda School. Samit scored 150 runs in his team's victory.