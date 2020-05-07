Leading sportspersons like Sania Mirza, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh tweeted their condolences for the families of victims of the gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam . Eleven people, including a child, were killed and over 1,000 are sick after gas leaked overnight at the chemical plant of a multinational firm. "Really unfortunate news of the #VizagGasLeak claiming lives and affecting many others. My deepest condolences to the family members of those deceased and praying for the quick recovery of those affected. Stay strong and safe Vizag," tennis star Sania Mirza tweeted.

"My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital," Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli tweeted.

"Distressing news and scenes coming out of Vizag. Thoughts and prayers with all those who have suffered loss and sincerely hoping the rest recover. We really should be doing every thing possible to value life," Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri tweeted.

"What an unfortunate incident with the gas leak in Vizag. prayers and thoughts are with everyone there and specially ppl and families affected .. stay strong Vizag .. #prayforvizag," former India batsman Yuvraj Singh wrote in a tweet.

"Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let's all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam," India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"The loss of lives is always sad and my condolences to the bereaved families. May god give you strength and I pray for the well being of everyone in the hospital," star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wrote.

"Very painful disaster...leading to loss of human life due to Gas leakage in Vizag . Pray to almighty. God to give courage to the affected families," ace shuttler Saina Nehwal tweeted.

"The #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking to see. Condolences to the loved ones of the victims and prayers to those affected," Hardik Pandya tweeted.

"Visuals which are coming out from Vizag are very disturbing. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those who are hospitalised," tweeted wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Over 200 are in hospitals after styrene gas escaped when an LG Polymers facility, shut due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, was restarted past midnight allegedly without precautions.

The gas leak started at 2.30 am from large tanks unattended because of the lockdown since late March to fight COVID-19, a police officer said.

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted on the incident.