Letter From PM Narendra Modi Leaves Yuvraj Singh Elated

Updated: 01 September 2017 15:44 IST

The Punjab left-hander was axed from India's limited-overs cricket squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Yuvraj Singh received a letter of appreciation from PM Narendra Modi © Instagram

Star India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said he was honoured after receiving a letter from PM Narendra Modi applauding his charity work through the YouWeCan Foundation."It's an absolute honor & privilege for all of us here at Youwecan to receive such an encouraging letter from Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi ji himself. We at @youwecan strongly believe that each one of us together can change the world and it's not what you've got, its what you use that makes a difference. There is no greater reward than making someone else's life better and making a difference in the world," Yuvi said in an Instagram post. The YouWeCan foundation aims to fight Cancer by spreading awareness about the deadly disease.

The Punjab left-hander was axed from India's limited-overs cricket squad for the Sri Lanka series.

A two-time World Cup winner and one of India's finest limited overs exponent, the 35-year-old Yuvraj's place was always under the scanner.

After a 50 against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener, Yuvraj hardly did anything notable as his last seven ODI innings fetched him only 162 runs.

A senior BCCI official, who is privy to selection policy said that Yuvraj is no longer in contention for the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

Yuvraj has scored over 8000 runs in 304 ODIs, apart from playing 40 Tests and 58 T20 Internationals.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Topics : India Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Highlights
  • PM Modi wrote a letter to Yuvraj Singh
  • Yuvraj shared photo of the letter on Instagram
  • Yuvi said he was honored to receive a letter from PM Modi
