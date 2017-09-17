'Legend At 22': Virender Sehwag Applauds PV Sindhu After Korea Superseries Win

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Sunday described PV Sindhu as a legend after her thrillnig Korea Superseries win over Japans's Nozomi Okuhara. "At 22 Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is a legend. What a player ! Congratulations on this stunning finals win. Most breathtaking badminton," he tweeted. Sindhu defeated the eighth seed Okuhara 22-20 11-21 20-18 in an energy-sapping contest that lasted an hour and 23 minutes to exact sweet revenge of her heart-wrenching World Championship final loss to the Japanese at Glasgow last month.

At 22 Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is a legend. What a player ! Congratulations on this stunning finals win.Most breathtaking badminton @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/qIrwaMbk37 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 17, 2017

PM Narendra Modi praised Sindhu for her win.

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2017

Several other prominent personalities too congratulated the Hyderabad girl.

What a brilliant game by @PVSindhu1! Congrats on winning #KoreaSS! India is proud of you! May the victories never stop coming! — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 17, 2017

T 2550 - YEEEEEAAAHHHHHH !! SHE HAS DONE IT !! PV SINDHU WINS THE SUPER SERIES, IN KOREA .. 1ST INDIAN TO DO SO .. SWEET REVENGE !! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/032W8vxdJX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2017

World no. 4 Sindhu, who had clinched the 2016 China Super Series Premier and India Open Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season, thus dashed Okuhara's bid to win her third straight title after winning the Australian Open and the World Championships.

The win also helped Sindhu to level her head-to-head record against Okuhara, making it 4-4 in eight meetings.

(With inputs from PTI)