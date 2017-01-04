 
Laxmipathy Balaji Returns To KKR As Bowling Coach

Updated: 04 January 2017 00:42 IST

Balaji, who retired from First-Class cricket in September 2016, remains associated with the Tamil Nadu team as its bowling coach.

Mumbai:

Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday named former India pacer Laxmipathy Balaji as their bowling coach ahead of the 2017 Indian Premier League.

He was an integral part of KKR's bowling line-up from 2011 to 2013, and contributed to the team's victorious campaign in 2012.

Making the announcement, KKR CEO said: "It's great to welcome Bala back to the KKR family. He was an integral part of KKR from 2011-13 and played a key role in helping KKR win the championship in 2012".

Commenting on his new role as bowling coach of KKR, Balaji said: "I had thoroughly enjoyed my stint as a player for KKR and I am delighted to be back to the franchise that I have admired".

