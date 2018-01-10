 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Law Panel May Recommend Bringing BCCI Under RTI

Updated: 10 January 2018 21:49 IST

In July 2016, the Supreme Court had asked the commission to recommend whether the cricket board can be brought under the Right to Information Act.

Law Panel May Recommend Bringing BCCI Under RTI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo © AFP

The Law Commission is weighing up possibilities to recommend bringing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the ambit of RTI to allow people to seek information about the functioning of the sports body. According to a 'working paper' of the panel circulated to its members, the BCCI gets a lot of government grants, including tax exemptions, and offered subsidised rates to buy lands for stadia. The BCCI got tax exemptions worth of Rs 2,100 crore in a ten-year period ending 2007.

"The report has not yet been finalised and no final view has been taken, but the working paper mentions all the details including court verdicts which suggest that the body should come under the ambit of the information law," a senior functionary of the panel said.

In July 2016, the Supreme Court had asked the commission to recommend whether the cricket board can be brought under the Right to Information Act. Before the members of the panel meet to take a final call on the issue, the commission will seek opinions of income tax experts to help members firm up their views. The working paper says that the BCCI can be termed as a 'public authority' under the existing legal framework.

Last year, the Central Information Commission too had urged the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the BCCI to bring the body under the RTI Act. The RTI Act will have to be amended to bring the BCCI under its ambit.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Law Commission could bring BCCI under RTI
  • In July 2016, SC had asked the commission about the same
  • The BCCI gets a lot of government grants, including tax exemptions
Related Articles
Maharashtra Cricket Association Adopts Lodha Panel Reforms
Maharashtra Cricket Association Adopts Lodha Panel Reforms
BCCI Appoints Saba Karim As General Manager, Cricket Operations
BCCI Appoints Saba Karim As General Manager, Cricket Operations
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Cricket Board, Administrators Embroiled In Pass Fiasco
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Cricket Board, Administrators Embroiled In Pass Fiasco
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 10 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.