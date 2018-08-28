 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

'Baal Ko Nahin, Ball Ko Dekho': Sachin Tendulkar's Witty Birthday Wish For Lasith Malinga

Updated: 28 August 2018 15:00 IST

Lasith Malinga was the pace spearhead for the Sri Lankan team for a long time.

Sachin Tendulkar and Lasith Malinga have shared the dressing room for Mumbai Indians © Twitter

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga turned 35 on Tuesday and wishes poured in for the unorthodox bowler. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes brigade with his quirky and witty message for the Lankan speedster. "When it came to batting against #LasithMalinga, I always said ... baal ko nahin, ball ko dekho (don't look at the hair, look at the ball). Happy birthday, my friend", Sachin Tendulkar had captioned on his official Twitter account.

Tendulkar and Malinga were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians. Malinga, who is currently out of favour for his national team, was known for his fiery yorkers and his unorthodox bowling style. His bowling deceived top batsmen who used to succumb to his yorkers.

His bowling average in both One day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals is exceptional. He has 301 ODI wickets at an average of 28.92 in 204 matches while his average in T20Is is 19.77 and has taken 90 wickets in 68 games. In the longer format, he has 101 wickets in 30 Tests.

Malinga made his Test debut in 2004 against Australia. He made his ODI debut in 2004 against the United Arab Emirates. Malinga, who last played for Sri Lanka more than seven months ago in the home series against India, was not retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2018 season.

He went unsold at the IPL auction and then opted for a stint as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians franchise.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Lasith Malinga Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Lasith Malinga is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday
  • Sachin Tendulkar wished the Lankan pacer on Twitter
  • Both Tendulkar and Malinga weree part of IPL side Mumbai Indians
Related Articles
Eid al-Adha 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza Extend Greetings On Auspicious Day
Eid al-Adha 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza Extend Greetings On Auspicious Day
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies, Indian Sports Fraternity Saddened By
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies, Indian Sports Fraternity Saddened By 'The Great Loss'
Anil Kumble Remembers "Father Figure" Ajit Wadekar, "Big Influence", Says Sachin Tendulkar
Anil Kumble Remembers "Father Figure" Ajit Wadekar, "Big Influence", Says Sachin Tendulkar
Independence Day 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Post Inspirational Messages
Independence Day 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Post Inspirational Messages
This Day That Year: Sachin Tendulkar Announced His Arrival, Don Bradman Legacy Ended
This Day That Year: Sachin Tendulkar Announced His Arrival, Don Bradman Legacy Ended
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 23 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.