Six matches into the Lanka Premier League 2020, and the tournament has already seen some fine performances on the field. On Monday, Kandy Tuskers beat Galle Gladiators by 25 runs in Hambantota, but the match was overshadowed by couple of on-field skirmishes. At the end of the game, Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, batting for Galle Gladiators, had an angry exchange with Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq of the Tuskers, with both players trying to get into each other's face. Amir was seen launching some verbal volleys at the 21-year-old Afghan as he walked off the field, with Naveen-ul-Haq too refusing to back down. As the members of the two teams shook hands after the match, an angry Galle Gladiators captain Shahid Afridi was seen exchanging a few words with Naveen-ul-Haq.

Take a look at the entire clash here:

On Monday, Brendan Taylor and Kusal Mendis starred with the bat for Kandy Tuskers, helping them post 196 for five.

In the chase, Danushka Gunathilaka smashed a 53-ball 82 but found no support from his teammates. Afridi was dismissed for a golden duck as the Gladiators could only manage 171 for seven in their quota of 20 overs.

Afridi's Galle Gladiators have had a nightmare start to their LPL 2020 campaign. They have played three matches and lost all three to occupy last place in the LPL points table.

The Gladiators are the only team to not win even a single match this season.

Kandy Tuskers themselves have had a torrid time, but registered their first win of the tournament on Monday. They climbed to third spot in the five-team table with a win in three games.

Currently, Jaffna Stallions lead the points table, with two wins out of two, followed by Colombo Kings, who have also won both their matches so far.