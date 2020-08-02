The inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to begin from November 14. Organised by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the franchise-based T20 league will also end on December 6. The country's cricket board will also be partnering with Innovative Production Group (IPG) to manage the competition. IPG has been offered rights for licensing of franchises, production, ground rights and broadcasting. In its press release, Sri Lanka Cricket stated, "A local league is welcomed by both players and fans alike as it provide a platform for the players to horn their skills playing alongside top-notch cricketers in the world while provide an opportunity for the local fans to witness some quality cricket on display."

The much-awaited Lanka Premier League, a franchised based T20 league organized by SLC will be officially launched in Sri Lanka early November this year. The tournament is schedule to play from 14th November to 6th December - https://t.co/faFiVMG2u3 #LPLT20 #LPL #SLC #lka — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 2, 2020

The league will be hosted by three venues; Rangiri Dambula International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, the board had also revealed that 70 international cricketers would participate in the Lanka Premier League.

Five teams will be participating in the league. The teams are Colombo Lions, Dambulla Hawks, Galle Dolphins, Jaffna Cobras and Kandy Tuskers.

Earlier, the country's cricket board indefinitely postponed the franchise T20 league which was originally scheduled for August. The reason for it was the two-week quarantine period demanded for by the health officials. The Lanka Premier League will be happening after the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled for September 19 to November 8.

Sri Lanka has recorded more three thousand coronavirus cases, with 12 deaths. 2,879 patients have recovered from the deadly virus.