Colombo Kings will take on Kandy Tuskers in the opening match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Sunday. "The match will start at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm onwards. Matches to be played on November 27 and December 4 will start at 8:00 pm," the SLC said in an official statement. Every day will witness doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14, 2020. The final will be played on December 16.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla, and Jaffna, will compete in 23 matches.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has signed a contract to play in the LPL for the Kandy Tuskers franchise.

Kandy has West Indies legend Chris Gayle, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep, and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others in the team.